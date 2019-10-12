The community is gearing up for the 31st annual Fireant Festival organized by the Greater Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce for today.
Many Marshall residents can remember the first festivals, including retired Karnack Post Master Pat Odom.
Odom said that she remembers working with a group of Marshall post office employees to create a special cancellation for the fireant festival of 1992.
A special cancellation is a stamp added to envelopes that is designed to commemorate local events.
The printed envelopes were designed by artist Howard Howard, who Odom said worked with the post office to design a number of special cancellations for events in the area.
The design features the picture of a fireant, with a border of ants with information about the date and time of the festival.
Odom said that the stamps were on sale at the festival for the price of postage at the time.
This is the first and only time that Odom knows of that a commemorative cancellation was created for the festival.
This years festival will take place Saturday, running from about 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
SCHEDULE:
6 a.m. ASK me booths open
7 a.m. 5K registration starts (200 Block of W. Houston Street)
8 a.m. Food vendors, Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Children’s Area and the Children’s Petting Zoo and Drink Booth Open.
8 a.m. Toddler Trot and Kids K Registration opens (Telegraph Park)
8 a.m. Tour De Fireant Registration Opens (200 Block of W. Houston St.)
8 a.m. 5K Run Begins
8:45 a.m. Kids K Begins
9 a.m. Tour De Fireant Starts
9:15 a.m. Toddler Trot
9:15 a.m. Parade Line-Up Starts
9:30 a.m. Bubble Party Hosted by Crossroads Baptist Church (Telegraph Park)
10 a.m. Gecko Pest Control Parade
11 a.m. Marshall Mavettes Perform
11:20 a.m. Annual Mascot Dance Off Hosted by Marshall HealthCare Express
11:45 a.m. Diaper Derby (Telegraph Park)
Noon Marshall Elks Lodge BEANS Cook-off (Wellington and Austin)
Noon The Dance Bag Performs
12:20 p.m. Texas Rage Cheerleaders Perform
12:40 p.m. Annual FireAnt Calling Contest
1 p.m. Chili Cook-Off Contest
1 p.m. KidZone Kidz Dance Off Competition
1:40 p.m. Golden Chick Chickin’ Chunkin’ Contest (Telegraph Park)
2 p.m. Wiley College Choir Performs
2:30 p.m. FireAnt Cupcake Battle (Joe Pine Coffee Co.)
2:40 p.m. East Texas Septic Tank Gurning Contest
3 p.m. Trevor Clark Performance with the Annual Festival Dog Contest
3:30 p.m. Annual Festival Dog Contest and Parade (Telegraph Park)
4 p.m. John Carter Band Reunion Concert
4 p.m. SIG Insurance Washer Tournament (Telegraph Park)
4:30 p.m. Annual Soap Box Derby
5:30 p.m. The Soul Food Band Perform (Telegraph Park)
7 p.m. Announcement of the FireAnt King & Queen Contestant Winners
7 p.m. Winners of the McKool Smith Eye Spy Competition Announced
7:30 p.m. Free Community Concert and Street Dance with The Marty Latham Band