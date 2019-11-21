Community members are mourning the loss of former Marshall City Attorney Todd Fitts who passed away from a lengthy illness Tuesday morning.
Fitts was born in Tyler and graduated from Marshall High School in 1985.
He attended The University of Texas at Austin followed by South Texas School of Law in Houston, moving back to Marshall after graduating law school to work as Harrison County Assistant District Attorney for Rick Berry.
Fitts entered private practice in 2001 and was named Marshall City Attorney. He served the city in this position until earlier this year.
He leaves behind his wife Stephanie and their two sons Tucker and Brooks.
Janet Cook, the former assistant city manager, described Fitts as a thoroughly trustworthy person who she felt honored to work beside.
“He was a fine upstanding person,” Cook said. “His advice was always well thought out and made in earnest.”
She described working with him as a privilege, and explained that he was one of the hardest working people that she knows.
“I am so saddened to hear of his passing,” Cook said.
Josh Maness, the president of Harrison County Lawyers Association, remembered one of the first times he ever worked with Fitts in his role at city attorney.
“I was representing the Marshall Economic Development agency and had to get something approved by the city commissioners, and was being pretty heavily scrutinized during the presentation.” Maness remembers. “Todd interjected and said that the work was good and that I had created a good plan and at the time I was still a very young attorney so I will always remember that, it meant a lot to me.”
Maness described Fitts as the “nicest and most honorable attorney in the area”.
He said that he was particularly impressed by Fitts great work as city attorney, considering the roles specific challenges.
“He had to deal with changing commissioners every two years, which is extremely impressive, but he loved his job and did it well for a long time,” Maness said. “It’s crazy that we lost him at such a young age.”
Funeral services for Fitts are scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. at Central Baptist Church in Marshall. A reception will follow from 2 to 4 p.m. at Central Baptist Church.
Memorials in memory of Todd can be made to Immanuel Baptist Church Youth Fund, Mission Marshall, the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Pines, or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com