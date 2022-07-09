A time of unity and community is in store Saturday as George Washington Community Center presents the debut of the Community Unity Choir in a free concert, under the direction of local gospel recording artist Minister Trini Green.
“The choir is comprised of people from the community — all of their neighbors and friends in the choir,” said Angelita Jackson, co-director of the community center.
“Just come have fun with all the familiar songs,” she encouraged. “I’m excited.”
The concert will begin at 6 p.m. at the community center, located at 2302 Holland St. Jackson said they are thrilled to have Marshall native and popular Florida-based radio personality, Tamara Gant serve as the mistress of ceremonies for the occasion. Known as “Tamara G”, she is formerly one-half of the dynamic duo known as “Those 2 Girls in The Morning” with Julie Guy on WFLC 97.3 The Coast in Miami.
Green, who will be joined by fellow local recording artist Darius Bailey in directing the choir, said they are excited about the choir’s debut.
“The Community Unity Choir is a collection of familiar city voices that’s actually been a part of the community — serving as a minister of music as a musician — even Darius Bailey, he’s operating now as a gospel artist,” said Green.
“I got everyone,” he said of getting all involved in the project.
Green, who has been a minister of music for 33 years, starting his freshman year in high school with his own renowned choir “Trini Green and Company,” said he’s glad to now be back home in Marshall to further serve — not only as pastor of his local church “MBAssee,” but as director of the unity choir.
He’s excited about the vision for the choir as they fulfill their mission to reignite the love of music and lift spirits through song.
“So many people didn’t have an opportunity to sing due to the pandemic, and some churches are just starting to go back to full-time, reopening the sanctuary,” said Green.
“We are so excited, from the time that we started, really about a month ago we were consistent with our rehearsal, and on Thursday night it came together very well,” he said of the choir. “We didn’t get as many as we desired, but for those that came out, it was almost just a reigniting of music.
“You could see the spark in their eyes. The music was so encouraging and enlightening,” Green said of rehearsals.
He encourages the public to come out Saturday and enjoy the music in a casual atmosphere full of good company.
“It’s a good opportunity to be involved in the remembrance of music,” he said.
“I would love for the people to come out to just experience unity in the Marshall community… as people, neighbors and most important the leaders.
“The Jacksons are doing a great thing,” Green said of the community center’s directors, husband and wife team Kenneth and Angelita Jackson. The cause is very good for the kids; they’re doing it for the young people, focusing on bringing the community together, focusing on the value the young people have in the community and trying to overcome the crime.”
Jackson said a silent auction will be conducted at Saturday’s event, offering designer purses and more. The concert is free, but a $5 donation will be accepted. Proceeds from raffle tickets, donations and a silent auction will benefit the George Washington Carver Community Center’s basketball court renovation project.
Jackson said the community center will also be taking registration for the center’s school supply giveaway event, which is set for Aug. 6.
Prior to the concert, the community center will host a free web design class at the center, starting Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to noon.