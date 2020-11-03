We are seeking help from everyone in our community!
This year we are combining all efforts to make sure Mission Marshall is well stocked for the community’s holiday needs. Please join the Harrison County AgriLife Extension Leadership Advisory Board and the Harrison County 4-H Council in a community wide Canned Food Drive.
This is a chance to make a difference in our community. Mission Marshall provides food at no cost for low-income families, senior citizens, and individuals in need throughout our county. I encourage you to join us in our efforts to help our neighbors. 2020 has shown us many uncertainties and many families using Mission Marshall may not have had to use them last year. Let us come together and make a difference.
Accepted donations for this Holiday Food Drive: Canned pumpkin, Canned Yams, Canned Cranberry Sauce, Box Stuffing, Dry Macaroni, Canned Tuna or Chicken, Canned Green Beans, Rice, Cream of Mushroom, Evaporated Milk, Gravy Mix and Jell-O/Pudding Mix.
There will be a friendly competition in conjunction with the food drive.
There are four categories: Youth Organizations, Government Departments, Adult Organizations and Businesses.
Prizes will be awarded to the winners from each category!
The food drive will start today and continue through December 17. Volunteers will collect the donations on two separate dates. Thanksgiving pick up will be November 20 and the Christmas pick up date will be December 17.
If you plan to join the competition email kelsie.hopkins@ag.tamu.edu or call 903-935-8413 so we can get you on the list as a drop off point!
Piney Woods Hay Show Results
Thank you to all that made it a point to support this years hay show. This was a multi-county event that was recently held at the Kelleyville Community Center near Jefferson.
The counties that were represented were Harrison, Gregg, Cass, Marion and Upshur. We had over 50 entries submitted for evaluation.
The meal was sponsored by Dillard’s Feed house and Nutrena Feeds. We enjoyed some of the best food ever, as our meal was catered by Wright On Taco from Harleton.
Our prizes were sponsored by Harrison County Soil and Water Conservation District, Fish and Still Equipment, Marion County Farm Bureau, Cass County Equipment, and Longview Tractor. Harrison County was well represented in all four categories, The Bahia division was won by Danny and Susan Goode of 4 Bar S Ranch.
The Common Bermuda Division was won by Scotty Lovelace of Waskom. The mixed Grass division was won by Jess Newsom of Marshall, and Jerry Cargill had second in the same division.
Dr. Sonya McClendon had the third place entry in the hybrid Bermuda division. Tony Whitlow of Whitlow Farms had the first place hybrid Bermuda which also landed him the awards and title of Supreme Champion of the Pineywoods Hay Show.
Thanks to everyone for your support and we look forward to a bigger and better show next year.
Harrison County Master Gardener Training
Who are Texas Master Gardeners?
Master Gardeners are members of the local community who take an active interest in their lawns, trees, shrubs, flowers, and gardens. They are enthusiastic, willing to learn and to help others, and able to communicate with diverse groups of people.
What really sets Master Gardeners apart from other home gardeners is their special training in horticulture. In exchange for their training, persons who become Master Gardeners contribute time as volunteers, working through their Extension office to provide horticultural-related information to their communities.
We are compiling a list of those interested in the upcoming training. The cost is $150. You will receive 50 hours of instruction, 32 of those hours you will be able to complete online. The other 18 hours will be done in person with some hands-on activities. For more information please call the Extension Office at 903 935 8413 or look for more info on Facebook at Harrison County Master Gardeners.