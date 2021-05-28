The sounds of funk, jazz, along with rhythm and blues will set the tone at Telegraph Stage this Saturday as the C.O.M.’N. Funk Band makes its debut, performing live music to kick off the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
The event will kick off at 5 p.m. Drummer, Mike Mitchell, said the band is looking forward to performing for the first time as an official group.
“We were always the band playing (background) for several people,” said member Mike Mitchell, noting they played behind local groups such as Anthony Parish and Friends.
“During the pandemic, we all were just kind of doing nothing, so we decided to form our own band, which is called C.O.M.’N. Funk.”
The group’s name is inspired by its members — Carl Mitchell, Oscar Jernegons, Mike Mitchell and Nathan Thomas.
“C.O.M.’N Funk happens to be C for Carl, O for Oscar, M for Mike and N for Nate,” said Mitchell.
Mike Mitchell is the drummer of the band; Carl Mitchell plays bass. New York native and Wiley College graduate Oscar Jernegons plays the keyboard, Derrick Beck plays keyboard and Nathan Thomas strums the guitar. The band also features Marshall native LaDonna Gaut and Juan Jackson, of Henderson, as singers.
“Music has been a part of all our lives,” said Mike Mitchell.
As brothers, Carl and Mike Mitchell, of Marshall, grew up in a houseful of musicians.
“Our house was nothing but music,” Mike Mitchell shared. “I played drums. My brother, Carl, played bass and saxophone and my sister Kim played flute.” He also had some singers in the family.
Mitchell said he himself started playing for bands as a teen, starting with the Merging Traffic band in the 70s.
“I also had a group and everybody played with my group for probably 20 years or better,” he said, noting his group was a gospel ensemble titled Just Praise.
“We’ve done recordings and done several records,” he said of all group members.
Sharing the members’ Christian faith, Mitchell said C.O.M.’N Funk overall enjoys performing positive music that’s fun for the whole family.
“We don’t do any derogatory music,” Mitchell said of the band’s style. ‘It’s all about feel-good, love, joy and happiness.”
Mitchell said the band looks forward to a good time, performing in downtown Marshall this Saturday.
“It’s a lot of people talking about being there,” he said, sharing guests from as far away as Dallas, neighboring Longview as well as Shreveport, La., are planning to attend.
The concert is free to the public. The group encourages all to come out and enjoy an evening of live music as they prepare to celebrate the holiday weekend.
“I’m just glad to be able to do this at home,” Mitchell, said. “It hadn’t been done like this in a while, so we’re looking forward to bringing some good music from the late 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s.
“Bring your lawn chairs and sit out there and enjoy,” he encouraged. “Have a good time.”
T-shirts will be on sale and tips will be accepted. For booking information, check out “The COMN Funk Band” Facebook page.