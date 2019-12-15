The Super 1 stores on Pinecrest Drive and NE E. End Blvd in Marshall donated 45 hams and 150 coupons for free hens to Mission Marshall on Wednesday.
Darlene Dotson, the food pantry manager, and Misty Scott, the executive director, were present to collect the hams and prepare them for customers in preparation for the holiday season.
“We are just so grateful for this,” Dotson said. “There is always a need and any time we are able to get food like this for free it goes a long way.”
Store managers Ab Hurst, of the NE E. End Blvd location, and Kyle Fitch, of the Pinecrest store, personally dropped off the hams and coupons to the pantry.
“The stores do a lot to help us out,” Dotson said, stating how the companies donate to the Tyler food pantry that the Marshall location orders from.
The two stores are part of a company wide effort by Hormel foods and Brookshire Grocery Company to donate $100,000 worth of Hormel hams to dozens of food banks across the country this year.
The makers of Hormel Cure 81 created the Hormel Cure 81 Hams for Hunger program in 1989 that partners the company with grocery retailers such as Brookshire to donate hams to needy families.
The program has successfully donated more than $15 million in hams since it began, feeding tens of thousands of families.
“We are proud to again partner with Hormel Foods and to donate $100,000 in hams to more than 70 nonprofits within the communities that our stores serve,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. in a press release. “Supporting hunger relief is one of our primary focus areas for charitable giving, and we are thrilled to be able to help provide hams for so many individuals in need this holiday season.”
Hurst and Fitch said that their stores will also be working on two separate canned food drives that will end around Dec. 20 that will also be donated to Mission Marshall.
To support the canned food drives visit either of the Super 1 locations in Marshall with your canned goods.