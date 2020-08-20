The Harrison County Commissioners Court’s decision to take no action, on Wednesday, regarding the possible relocation of a Confederate statue in downtown Marshall is not a moot issue yet.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins, the sole Black commissioner, did make a motion to approve action that would move the request forward, but quickly withdrew his motion after it was met with no second. Timmins explained after the meeting that he withdrew his motion, so it would not fail and could still be considered on a future agenda.
“If I had gotten an immediate second, then we would have had to vote to remove and replace the statue somewhere else, but since I didn’t get an immediate second, I withdrew the motion,” Timmins explained.
“That way, it’s not dead in the water,” he said. “It can always come back again. So maybe we’ll just need to work a little harder and see next time can we get a second.”
The action item had called for the court to consider submitting an application, on behalf of the county, to the Texas Historical Commission for a State Antiquities Landmark (SAL) permit to seek permission to relocate the Confederate soldier statue currently located on the east side of the Harrison County historic grounds to another acceptable secure location.
Tasha Williams, who, along with Demetria McFarland, petitioned for the removal of the statue and is also a leader with Educators of Public Service — a diverse group of individuals who have banned together to work towards a compromise –expressed her thoughts on the outcome on the group’s Facebook page, following the meeting.
“Commissioner Timmins spoke very well in reference to this removal. (He) compelled to his panel, the guys he works with every day, to search their hearts before they made this decision because like everyone kept saying if it’s causing any type of division then it needs to come down,” said Williams. “Once he made the motion for the statue to be voted on, he did not get a second. Everybody just sat there. Nobody seconded his motion, so what he did was pull his motion back.
“By doing that, that was the best move,” Williams believes. “By pulling his motion back, the issue was not a dead issue in Harrison County. So, it’s a little bit different than what we saw happen in Longview.
“He pulled his motion from the table, which clearly means that this issue is still alive,” she expounded. “So although it wasn’t voted on, that doesn’t mean it is dead.
“So no, they did not vote and say the statue has to stay in place. It’s just in a pending status,” she said. “So we will continue to show up in commissioners court. We will continue to petition and to do things that improve our community until they take that statue down and they acknowledge that we, the Black people in Harrison County, are done settling for whatever it is they want to do. We have equal rights in this county; we pay our taxes; we live here; we contribute to the community and we will be treated the same.”
Commissioners heard about an hour of impassioned comments from 14 Harrison County residents — on both sides of the issues — after the meeting began.
Commissioners’ respond
Following the meeting, members of the court shared with the News Messenger their reasons for not supporting Timmins’ motion. Pct. 1 Commissioner William Hatfield was the only one that declined to comment.
County Judge Chad Sims said he’d like to see residents work together towards a plan of unity that will benefit all.
“I am opposed to divisiveness and this is certainly something that’s not just here in our county, but all over the country and I hate to see communities torn apart and divided by this or anything else,” Judge Sims said. “A divided community is difficult; it’s hard to get things done.
“A county or community that’s in unity and working together, we can get so much more accomplished,” he said. “Even before I was elected, unity was a big item for me. I can see so much potential. So many things we can get done here in our county if we were in unity. That’s where I’d like to see us.”
“I don’t have all the answers,” Sims continued. “I know out of 66,000 people that somebody out there has got some ideas for us to work together and accomplish some things here, so I’m eager to see those things and help and support them, so we can get on some projects that’ll benefit everybody.”
Pct. 3 Commissioner Phillip Mauldin said when the issue was first brought to the court nearly three months ago, the first thing he asked himself was if the statue was still offensive after standing there for 114 years
He said the closer it came time to possibly vote on the item, the more calls he received. The issue seemed to have caused so much division, that he wasn’t certain if relocating it would actually be the cure all for racial healing.
“Many of those calls started with don’t give in to ‘them,’” said Mauldin. “There should not be an ‘us’ and a ‘them.’
“It should be ‘we,’” he said. “There’s so much division over this issue that frankly I was surprised.”
The observation caused him to reflect on the Bible verse, Matthew 22 when the religious leaders asked Jesus about the second greatest commandment being love your neighbor as yourself.
“I think we all should be on the right side of seeing whatever division there is in this county and this city. We need to do all that we can to get to where we’re not calling ‘them’ and they’re not calling us ‘them’, too,” said Mauldin.
“There needs to be forgiveness and it’s not easy to say forgive or forget because it’s hard to forget sometime,” he said.
“But it’s been a difficult spot that we were put in to vote on something that happened that long ago and to not know exactly what (the intent was),” Mauldin added. “You know, we hear the comments about it was a memorial and all that, but we don’t really know what their intentions were about other than probably honoring the soldiers.
“Maybe something can be worked out in the coming weeks,” he said.
Mauldin said he listened to the Save our Soldier advocates explain that they didn’t want it removed because things were better now. He, too, believes that things are better than in the past, but questions if that’s good enough.
“Until there’s equality, we should not be satisfied,” said Mauldin.
“Would moving a statue make things better?” he questioned.
“Not until attitudes on both sides are changed and hearts are mended,” Mauldin believes.
Pct. 4 Commissioner Jay Ebarb echoed his sentiments.
“I hate that this happened,” Ebarb said of the tensions surrounding the statue. “I don’t know that there’s truly a good answer.
“I wish that there was something that, for me, that’s logical that can be done that would put an end to it. And I told Mr. Timmins, hey if we could do this, this evening and wake up in the morning and truly things would be better, I’d say: ‘Hey, let me go change clothes and get my tractor and let’s get it moved,” said Ebarb. However, “I think it’s an open-ended that’s never an end to it. That was what scared me.
“That’s my personal beliefs, but I voted for what I felt like the people in Precinct 4 wishes were,” he said. “That’s kind of where it’s at.
Ebarb said when the petition to remove the statue started he went and researched how his constituents in his precinct felt about the preservation of historical monuments and artifacts. He observed how they voted for Proposition 7 on the Republican Party ballot in the March 2020 Primary Election.
“On the Republican ballot, it had a Proposition 7 that talked about do you support or not support protecting historical monuments, artifacts and buildings. It went on to talk about the Alamo,” said Ebarb.
He said 99 percent of voters in his precinct supported the Proposition.
“So, I went on back and pulled what Precinct 4’s numbers were because that’s the people that elected me, and by Precinct 4, which being on the Republican ticket, I represent all the people, but the Republican ticket is what I ran on and I feel like that’s who elected me to represent Precinct 4 first and the county second,” said Ebarb.
In his Precinct, a total of 2,574 Republican ballots were cast. Of those, a total of 2,548 people or 99 percent supported Proposition No. 7.
“They had spoken,” he said.
Ebarb said he then went on to see how the constituents voted statewide on the issue. Statewide, the Proposition No. 7 passed with 97.29 percent voting “yes.”
“So for me, the issue of whether you agree or disagree, I didn’t feel like this was something that should’ve been a personal opinion,” said Ebarb. “I felt like the people in my precinct, in the county and then in the state on the Republican side that they had voted that they were grossly in favor of protecting.”
“So I felt like my responsibility was to vote what the citizens in Precinct 4 had overwhelmingly supported in March,” he reiterated. “That was my reason for not making a second. I was going to be a ‘no-vote’ — period.
Ebarb said he doesn’t think the choice should’ve been put in the hands of the commissioners court anyway. He would rather have seen it taken to the polls and voted on by the residents.
“For me, both sides of the issue, whether you’re for it or against it, are just as compassionate as the other side is,” said Ebarb. “I told him, for us, I wanted it put on the ballot in November and let the citizens in Harrison County (vote). And I said if the majority, one way or the other, say we want it replaced, removed or whatever, that’s what the majority wants so we need to look at this.”
Ebarb said the county’s counsel in Austin, however, made them aware that it wasn’t possible.
“We found that since we were a county of over 40,000 citizens our legal opinion came back that we couldn’t put it on the ballot,” he said. “I hated it because I thought, hey, let’s just put it on the ballot, sit it out there in November, because it’s going to be a big turnout. This would give us a good sampling of the community and the county and whatever it is, it is, but we couldn’t do it.”
Ebarb said either way the court voted, he still feels it would’ve caused an upset.
“Either side is going to be upset whether you do or you don’t,” Ebarb said. “I said I think that something this important should be done by a bigger vote than five of us.
“I know that we’re elected to represent our precincts and do work at the county, but this goes back a lot further for me,” said Ebarb. “I felt like it was bigger than me voting on a tax rate or something on a day–to-day.”
In his comments to the court, prior to making and withdrawing his motion, Timmins noted that he’s been speaking out about his issue with the statue for several years now, way before the death of George Floyd that led to today’s nationwide protests.
“I did a speech right outside Telegraph Park. We talked about the statue,” he said referring to an address he made at the first annual citywide Juneteenth celebration. “We talked about this courthouse and the brutal things that used to happen here.
“We are here today because there are some that think that we are here to vote on moving the Confederate statue from the courthouse grounds but in reality that’s not true,” said Timmins. “We are here to discuss and maybe take action on whether we want symbols of hate to remain on the grounds of the house of justice.”
Timmins said God is a God of justice and equality. He said he’s listened to both sides of the issue, and he believes that history does not need to be destroyed, but he also doesn’t want or need a constant reminder of the suffering African American ancestors endured by the Confederacy.
“So the action that we take today is really about what each commissioner carries in their heart,” said Timmins. When asked was he disappointed with the no second response, Timmins said it just showed what’s in man’s heart.
“That’s always disappointing when hate outweighs love for your community,” Timmins told the News Messenger. “I’m not trying to satisfy everybody. My vote is my vote, and whenever I see something that displeases my fellowman (he votes his conviction).”
To see all public comment remarks from both sides of the issue, view Marshall News Messenger’s Facebook live post of the meeting.