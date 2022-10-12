The Harrison County Republic Women held their annual Columbus Day dinner this week, welcoming members of the local community alongside politicians and party representatives to the Marshall Grand for the event.
The keynote speaker for the event was Nathaniel Moran, a Smith County Judge and current candidate for the U.S. Congress District 1 position, up for election on Nov. 8.
During the event Moran said he wanted the attendees to get to know him, giving background on his roots growing up in the Tyler area of East Texas.
“We are the only congressional district in Texas that is completely rural, and I know how to lead on issues that are rural in nature,” Moran said, “Here it’s not about our policies, it’s about our principles.”
He discussed how he has also prioritized God and his family above his political career, and how those conservative Christian values have shaped his politics.
“I believe putting my family ahead of my career is what I was called to do, and that had lead me even farther, because God always has a plan,” he said.
Moran also discussed the issue of border security, sighting support for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his recent efforts to transport immigrants north to Martha’s Vineyard.
He stated that since President Joe Biden took office, the country has reached a new record when it comes to people illegally crossing the border.
“We have had 44 million people cross the border illegally, that’s a new record,” Moran said.
He added that along with illegal immigration, illegal drugs are also crossing the border, which includes fentanyl, an incredibly deadly illegal drug.
“This isn’t a problem that is happening somewhere far away, these drugs are going to get into our communities unless we do something about it,” Moran said.
If elected, Moran said that he would work to be on the congressional judiciary committee, where he will be able to utilize funds to force those in power who refuse to enforce the law to do so.
Additionally, we said that he would push to see former President Donald Trump’s border wall completed, as well as invest in more technology at the border to prevent illegal crossings.
Moran said that he would also look into prosecuting more assaults against border patrol agents, who he said have seen an over 90 percent decrease in prosecuted cases since Biden took office.
He also stated his support for the reinstatement of the 2018 Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), or the “Remain in Mexico” policy, which outlined procedures under which the U.S. government would return certain asylum-seekers to Mexico to wait through the duration of their cases pending in the U.S. immigration court system.
During the event, community members also heard from organization President Donna Philyaw, who thanked all of those in attendance at the event for their continued support.
She stated that the event helps the organization continue to give out its three annual scholarships to local high school students, as well as continue its support of the Wounded Warrior Project and other nonprofit organizations.
Gold Sponsors for the event included Senator Bryan Hughes, Brannon Consulting Services LLC and Davis Chemical, and the event was catered by East Texas Baptist University.