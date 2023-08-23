Congressman Moran Co-Sponsors School Security Legislation

U.S. Reps. Nathaniel Moran and John Carter have introduced the School Security Enhancement Act H.R. 5184 to address school security on campuses as the new academic year begins.
The School Security Enhancement Act or H.R. 5184 will enable local school districts to access Student Support and Academic Enrichment (SSAE) block grant funding with regards to school safety infrastructure as well as technology. The bill was introduced on Aug. 11 before it was referred to the House Committee on Education and the Workforce.
“As a parent, the safety of our children is a top priority, and alongside Congressman John Carter, I am honored to introduce the School Security Enhancement Act,” said Moran on the bill’s introduction.
H.R. 5184 aims to amend the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 to strengthen school security by granting access to additional funds when it comes to school security measures in infrastructure and technology. The Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) passed in 1965 under President Lyndon B. Johnson, who sought to address issues surrounding poverty and education. The bill authorized funds for professional development, instructional materials, resources to support educational programs, and the promotion of parental involvement. Since the act’s passing in 1965, it has been reauthorized every five years with various revisions and amendments.
“As a grandfather to seven, this issue is near and dear to my heart. This legislation is a step forward in making America’s classrooms safer,” said Carter. “The School Security Enhancement Act gives educators and school districts a voice in determining what safety solutions best fit their learning environment, rather than a one-size-fits-all approach. I am proud to partner with Congressman Moran, a fellow Texan, to ensure our kids are safe at school.”
The newly introduced legislation will enable SSAE grant funding for necessary security measures including trained officers, emergency alert systems, and bullet-resistant doors and windows. The School Security Enhancement Act will also allow parents and education stakeholders greater input regarding how school districts act to secure their schools.
“By allowing school districts to access grant funding that can be used to provide physical safety reinforcements on campuses, trained safety officers, and technology that can quickly disseminate information in case of an emergency, we will provide greater protection of students, teachers, administrators, and affiliated personnel while at school — ensuring that schools remain a safe place to learn and teach,” said Moran.