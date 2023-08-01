Congressman Nathaniel Moran has introduced the Strong Communities Act of 2023 alongside Congresswoman Deborah Ross to address recruitment shortages in local law enforcement.
The Strong Communities Act of 2023 will allow funds under the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grant program to be used to provide training to officers and recruits who agree to serve in law enforcement agencies in their communities. The bill will amend the Omnibus Crime Control and Safe Streets Act of 1968 to allow for the use of COPS grant funds.
“Attracting and retaining law enforcement officers is a challenge for many communities, and this legislation takes us a step closer to ensuring that local law enforcement has the manpower needed to keep our communities safe and secure,” said Moran.
In an effort to address recruitment problems for state and localities when it comes to law enforcement, the Strong Communities Act of 2023 provides grant funding under the condition that enrollees work with their local law enforcement agency following completion of law enforcement training. The program aims to have trained, qualified law enforcement officers that are familiar with the specific needs of its community.
“In East Texas, we’re blessed with peace officers who truly know and care about the well-being of our communities,” said Moran in an email to constituents. “Not only that, but we have personal relationships with these men and women who put their lives on the line for us — they’re family members, friends, and neighbors.”
In order to be eligible to receive grant funding under the newly introduced Strong Communities Act of 2023, recruits must agree to work for a law enforcement agency in their community at least four of the eight years following their completion of a law enforcement training program. If an officer does not complete the four-year work requirement in the eight years after completing their training program, the recruit must repay the grant amount to the law enforcement agency. Law enforcement agencies where recruits work must be located within seven miles of the residence of the recruit or 20 miles for counties with fewer than 150,000 residents.
“As we continue to face shortages of law enforcement officials nationwide, we must offer incentives for our police departments to help them recruit talent from their own communities,” said Ross. “When our law enforcement reflects the people they serve, officers are more effective in their work, and citizens have greater confidence and faith in the officials sworn to protect them. I’m proud to work with Congressman Moran in introducing this bipartisan bill and remain committed to providing our nation’s brave police departments with the tools they need to succeed and keep us safe.”
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, overall employment of police and detectives is projected to grow three percent from 2021 to 2031, which represents a slower growth when compared to the five percent rate on average for all other occupations. The BLS projects about 68,500 openings for police and detective each year on average over the decade, with most resulting from the need to replace workers who transfer or exist the labor force.
“Communities are best served by those who know it well,” said Moran. “My legislation, the Strong Communities Act of 2023 will allow funding from the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grant program to be used for the purpose of recruiting locals and sponsoring law enforcement training programs that will encourage recruits to stay and serve in the communities they know and love.”