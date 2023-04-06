In an effort to combat rising energy costs across East Texas and the greater area, U.S. Rep. Nathaniel Moran lent his support to the H.R. 1 Lower Energy Costs Act which passed the House of Representatives with a vote of 225-204.
The Lower Energy Costs Act’s primary goal is to reduce the rising prices of energy, including gas prices, by increasing the production and export of American energy while simultaneously reducing regulatory burdens.
“Earlier this week during my monthly tele-town hall, I asked East Texans how they felt about current energy prices,” said Moran in a statement following the vote to pass H.R. 1, “with 94 percent of the respondents stating that they were indeed concerned about the rising costs.”
To provide relief to East Texans, a representative for congressman Moran described the Lower Energy Costs Act as an initiative to increase accessibility to produce local energy and allow greater investments into the infrastructure, which will result in a decrease in energy-related costs including gas prices and monthly electricity bills.
A primary component of the Lower Energy Costs Act is a new permitting process for federally impacted projects. This will institute a simplified process in an effort to streamline permitting for construction and development in energy production, overhauling the rules set forth in the National Environmental Policy Act of 1970. As average gas prices have gradually increased since December, 2022 in Texas and monthly electricity bills experienced a sharp increase in 2022, the Lower Energy Costs Act is meant to address the concerns of East Texans who may be struggling with rising inflation and associated costs while also boosting the local economy through the energy industry.
With regulatory hindrances and outside influences including international events impacting the costs for local East Texans, the federal introduction of the Lower Energy Costs Act alongside recent news of a record-setting $32.7 billion surplus for the state of Texas have helped to bring renewed legislative focus on how to provide relief to communities of the area.
“American-made energy has a track record of providing reliable and affordable energy that boosts the quality of life for people at home and around the world,” said Moran.
Sponsored and co-written by Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), the H.R. 1 Lower Energy Costs Act has been opposed by some due to the belief that it is undermining recent attempts to combat climate change by repealing the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund and eliminating a new tax on methane pollution.
With the passing of the H.R. 1 Lower Energy Costs Act in the House of Representatives, the bill is set to move to the Senate. President Biden has vowed to veto the bill.
“The United States has abundant energy resources and it’s past due to unleash our energy production,” said Moran.