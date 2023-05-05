Congressman Nathaniel Moran recently lent his support to the H.R. 2811 bill, also known as the Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023, which passed the House of Representatives with a vote of 217-215.
The purpose of the Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023 is meant to reduce federal spending levels and return them to the fiscal year of 2022, ultimately saving an estimated $3.6 trillion. This legislation will rescind the unused COVID-19 relief funds, repeal tax provisions, revoke funding allocated to IRS recruitment and terminate the student loan forgiveness program.
“The Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023 is the largest proposed spending cut in American history — one that will save taxpayers $4.8 trillion over the next ten years,” said Moran. “This bill will return spending to Fiscal Year 2022 levels and constrain future growth in spending to one percent per year over the next 10 years.”
The legislation is set to tie work requirements to assistance programs like Medicaid and expanding work requirements for programs including SNAP and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, reduce regulatory restrictions on American energy production and repeal energy tax credits, and allow Congress to block federal regulations that would have an economic impact of $100 million or more by requiring a vote for approval before implementation.
The Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023 also suspends the federal debt limit through March 31st, 2024 or increases the federal debt by $1.5 trillion from the current $31.4 trilling ceiling, whichever occurs first, and establishes discretionary spending limits as well.
“Out-of-control government spending leads to out-of-control inflation. Americans know this all too well, and over the past 28 months they’ve felt it in their pocketbooks,” explained Moran.
The legislation has met opposition from organizations like the National Education Association, who says the bill would hurt students and worsen educator shortages with a cut in essential government programs, and the current federal administration, who says the bill would risk default, job loss and continued higher interest rates.
H.R. 2811 passed the House of Representatives with a vote of 217-215 where it is set to move on to the senate next. This bill was introduced with the aim to address the debt ceiling issues facing the federal government and reduce spending to save trillions of dollars across the next decade and boost the economy.
“This is but the first step to restoring fiscal discipline in Washington, D.C., and there is much more to be done,” said Moran.