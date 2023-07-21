Congressman Nathaniel Moran voted in support of the National Defense Authorization Act for the Fiscal Year 2024, helping it to pass the House of Representatives by a vote of 219-210.
The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) is a defense policy bill introduced and reported each year by the House Armed Services Committee and the Senate Armed Services Committee. The FY24 NDAA passed by the House authorizes $886.3 billion for national defense discretionary programs, which represents an increase of $28 billion over the FY23 enacted level and does not exceed the Fiscal Responsibility Act’s FY24 discretionary spending level.
“The Constitution has charged us with providing for the common defense and securing the blessings of liberty. Described as ‘one of the most pro-life, pro-family NDAAs on record’ and the ‘strongest defense bill in recent memory,’ this year’s NDAA fulfills that responsibility,” said Moran.
The FY24 NDAA which passed features detailed priorities by the House Armed Services Committee that include focusing on innovation to increase real lethality of the Joint Force, strengthening capabilities and partnerships to counter the Chinese Communist Party’s increased military aggression, adequately equipping warfighters to complete their missions, and ensuring vigorous oversight of taxpayer dollars at the Pentagon, Moran said.
“At every turn, our country faces threats to our security and our way of life: cyber-attacks, Chinese espionage and aggression, terrorist activity, and even radical efforts to push social experiments on our military,” said Moran.
The FY24 NDAA passed by the House includes provisions to support servicemembers and their families with a 5.2 percent increase in basic pay, which represents the largest raise in over 20 years, and saves taxpayers $40 billion or five percent of current defense spending levels. The act also provides pathways back to the armed forces for about 8,000 servicemembers who failed to take the COVID-19 vaccine, prohibits funding for Critical Race Theory teaching in the military, eliminates funding for drag shows or similar events, and prevents a Military Green New Deal, Moran said.
“By supporting our men and women in uniform, encouraging innovative technologies, eliminating waste, and removing ‘woke’ policies undermining our military readiness, this legislation equips our nation’s military with the tools needed to face any threat and overcome any challenge,” said Moran.