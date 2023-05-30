Congressman Nathaniel Moran Addresses Passing of HALT Fentanyl Act

The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed the H.R. 467 HALT (Halt All Lethal Trafficking) Fentanyl Act with a vote of 289-133 to permanently classify fentanyl-related substances as Schedule 1 narcotics.
Congressman Nathaniel Moran lent his support to the H.R. 467 HALT Fentanyl Act and provided a response following it’s passing at the House of Representatives. The bill is aimed at combating the usage of fentanyl-related substances by permanently classifying it as a Schedule 1 narcotic, considered to be the most serious and dangerous classification of a drug.
“In just a decade, overdoses from fentanyl-related substances have become a leading cause of death in young Americans — taking the lives of over 3,000 Texans in just the last few years,” said Moran. “The fentanyl crisis has affected every corner of our nation, and during my time as a Texas County Judge, I directly saw the impact of these lethal narcotics on our community.”
The HALT Fentanyl Act is aimed to permanently classify fentanyl-related substances as a Schedule 1 substance as the temporary scheduling order issued by the Drug Enforcement Administration for fentanyl-related substances is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2024. The DEA has recently identified this permanent classification for fentanyl-related substances to be the agency’s top legislative priority.
“This act will permanently classify fentanyl and related substances as a Schedule 1 narcotic and establish a more refined process for research on Schedule 1 drugs,” said Moran.
Under the new bill, offenses involving fentynal are subject to the same penalties as offenses involving fentynal-related substances, including a 10-year mandatory minimum prison sentence for offenses involving 100 grams or more. The bill also includes various changes to existing requirements for researching controlled substances including permitting a single registration for related research sites, waiving the requirement for a new inspection in certain situations, and allowing a registered researcher to perform manufacturing quantities of a substance without obtaining a manufacturing registration.
Substances classified as Schedule 1 according to the Controlled Substances Act have a high potential for abuse, no accepted medical value and are subject to regulatory controls and administrative, civil and criminal penalties.
As the measure was presented to the House of Representatives, a letter was presented to House members from 158 undersigned national, state and local public health, criminal justice reform, and civil rights organizations who urged to vote NO on the H.R. 467 HALT Fentanyl Act. Among the 158 signatures on the letter were the American Civil Liberties Union, Texas Harm Reduction Alliance and the Drug Policy Alliance.
“This bill permanently schedules fentanyl-related substances (FRS) on schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) based on a flawed class definition, imposes mandatory minimums, and fails to provide an offramp for removing inert or harmless substances from the drug schedule,” the letter read.
In his response to the passing of the bill at the House of Representatives, Moran showcased his commitment to combating Fentanyl usage by championing his work at the county level where he helped to negotiate and secure a statewide framework for settling opioid claims — referred to as the Texas Term Sheet — as a means to organize responses to claims across state and local governments as well as regional health districts with regards to the effects of opioid addiction.
“While these measures do not bring back the loved ones lost, they are a step in the right direction to fight to end the opioid pandemic and ensure that we do not lose more young Americans to these lethal drugs,” said Moran.