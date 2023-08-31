Congressman Nathaniel Moran continued his recent tour through East Texas with a stop at Waskom ISD where he spoke to students from the elementary, middle school and high school campuses.
Faculty and students filled the high school gymnasium on Monday to listen to Moran speak on a variety of topics before answering questions from the students. As the only member of Congress from Texas on the Education Workforce Committee, Moran discussed the importance of meeting with schools in the area and how he can help students.
“I have a real passion for education and a real passion for kids,” said Moran following the event. “I’ve still got four school-aged kids. and I can look at their lives and see that there is so much potential ahead. I want to really help those kids realize their potential in this life, and help them realize that they’ve been called for a special purpose by God.”
“They’ve been created with equal and eternal value in this life, and nothing can stop them fulfilling their calling in life,” continued Moran.
‘Don’t Run From Those Hard Challenges’
Waskom ISD Superintendent Rae Ann Patty introduced students to the congressman and welcomed him to their school with applause from those in attendance. She discussed Moran’s background briefly and how his faith inspired his service to the community.
“He is proud of his decades of volunteer and elected services to his community and looks forward to continuing the calling that he has,” said Patty in her introduction for Moran at the gymnasium.
“It has been my pleasure to meet with Congressman Nathaniel Moran this morning; he has a love for public education and we just want to welcome him in,” said Patty.
Speaking to the students, Moran told them more about how he was raised in the Whitehouse area and shared some of the struggles he and his family experienced when growing up. He also discussed the importance of the choice to do something great in life that each student makes.
“Those were not fun times, but you know what, that was the time that I decided I was going to make choices in life to do something different and try to follow the call that God had in my life,” said Moran.
He detailed failures of United States political figures from former President Abraham Lincoln to former Vice President Mike Pence and emphasized the importance of never quitting on goals because of setbacks.
“If you don’t believe it, look in the mirror and remind yourself of the greatness that God created you with. Because you have an identity, a purpose and a belonging that is nobody else’s,” said Moran.
Moran asked students questions ranging from what they wanted to be when they grew up to who the next opponent was for Waskom ISD sports, and challenged them all to believe in themselves as they continued their education.
“Don’t run from those hard challenges,” said Moran. “Just go right to the middle and face those challenges, Face those hard things in life and decide you’re never ever, ever going to go down.”
Moran asked trivia questions to students regarding facts about the U.S. government, such as how many members of Congress there were, and presented coins as tokens for those who called out the right answer. Before he ended his time at the school, he opened the microphone up to questions from students in attendance. He answered questions regarding what he did every day as a congressman and what he dreamed he would do as a kid.
One Waskom ISD student who introduced himself as Tucker asked Moran if he always felt like he had walked the path that God created for him. Moran discussed the importance of pushing forward overcoming circumstances they may face in life.
“I don’t know about you guys, but sometimes you wake up and you’re just so sad about a mistake you made. You’re like man, I screwed up my whole life. I can’t believe this. I’m never going to get my life back on track. Don’t believe that,” said Moran. “Just decide today when you get up that you’re just going to keep pressing forward and you’re going to do better today and tomorrow.”
Moran closed his speech by telling students to think about their future and not to be deterred by any mistakes they have made.
“No matter what you look like, no matter how much money you have, no matter how much education you are going to get in this life, you have equal and eternal value,” said Moran. “Don’t let anybody ever tell you differently.”
After the students left the gym, Moran stayed to speak briefly with athletics students, including members of the basketball team. He discussed with them his own experiences playing both football and basketball, and the importance of discipline.
“Discipline is the key word,” said Moran. “Mental, physical, emotional discipline. If you can be disciplined in your life, you can accomplish anything.”
“The difference between being average and great in life is being disciplined every day,” explained Moran. “Waking up and saying I’m going to be a little better spiritually, emotionally, intellectually, and physically today than I was yesterday.”