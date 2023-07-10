Congressman Nathaniel Moran Introduces Federal Budget Constitutional Amendment

Congressman Nathaniel Moran has introduced the Principles-Based Balanced Budget Amendment in an effort to address fiscal responsibility.
The Principles-Based Balanced Budget Amendment (PBBA) introduced by Moran would require the national budget including both spending and revenue to balance, while allowing Congress the flexibility to detail how the budget should be balanced.
“Congress was granted the power of the purse by the U.S. Constitution, but it has never been held accountable for the $32 trillion debt that has been accrued as a result of not having a balanced budget,” said Moran. “This unsustainable path has led to crippling inflation and is a financial burden that future generations will struggle to overcome.”
The Principles-Based Balanced Budget Amendment will allow Congress to incur deficits in the budget in emergency situations and only with two-thirds support in both chambers. This will also require the debts to be paid back as soon as practicable. Upon ratification of the Principles-Based Balanced Budget Amendment, Congress will be required to balance the budget in ten years.
“Unlike previous proposals, the Principles-Based Balanced Budget Amendment allows Congress to first agree on the principles of upholding a balanced budget before implementing specific policies that will help us reach balance,” said Moran.
According to the U.S. National Treasury, the United States Federal Government currently has a debt accumulation of $32.4 trillion. This debt has increase every year over the past ten years and does not include any debts carried by state and local governments. On June 3, President Bidne signed H.R. 3746 the “Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023” into law which suspended the the debt limit until 2025 and placed caps to limit discretionary spending to 1 percent growth in 2025. The bill also ended the freeze on student loan payments, introduced changes to SNAP requirements of eligibility, and cut IRS funding.
“I look forward to working alongside my colleagues in Congress to promote this legislation, which will finally reign in reckless spending and restore our nation’s fiscal house, beginning with a balanced budget,” said Moran.
The Principles-Based Balanced Budget Amendment was introduced by Moran and Senator Braun and quickly received support from several organizations including the Americans for Prosperity.
“We are thrilled to endorse Representative Moran and Senator Braun’s principles-based balanced budget amendment,” said Senior Fellow in Fiscal Policy for Americans for Prosperity Kurt Couchman. “This BBA is like existing constitutional provisions: broadly appealing principles that can stand the test of time and that empower Congress to develop the details through statute. Rep. Moran’s BBA and associated legislation can help Congress eliminate wasteful spending and debt drag, and we urge all members to support it.”
“My legislation, the Principles-Based Balanced Budget Amendment, will require annual spending and revenue to balance, taking a step towards restoring stability for our future,” said Moran.