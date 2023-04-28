Congressman Nathaniel Moran recently met with East Texas farmers and ranchers in Washington D.C. after a week of meetings on agricultural policy.
With the 2018 Farm Bill set to expire, this year marks a new Farm Bill of legislation that is designed to address a variety of issues impacting the agriculture industry in the state. Every five years, the Farm Bill is updated and reintroduced after going through an extensive process of being proposed, debated, and passed by Congress. The five-year omnibus package of legislation directly impacts local farmers, ranchers and producers, in addition to nutrition programs, conservation efforts and policy.
“Thank you to the hundreds of farmers and ranchers from the Texas Farm Bureau who flew to Washington this week to meet with me and other Texas lawmakers to discuss the challenges in their agricultural operations and the federal policies that impact their industry and community,” said Moran.
Though Moran does not sit on the House Agricultural Committee, he has made it a priority to advocate for local agricultural leaders and speak on their behalf to address the issues that each of them face.
“I am thankful to these leaders in agriculture who fuel our nation’s food supply, steward our precious land, and help America be agriculture independent,” said Moran.
The original Farm Bill was enacted in three stages during the 1930s as part of President Roosevelt’s New Deal legislation with three stated goals, to keep food prices fair for farmers and consumers, ensure an adequate food supply, and protect and sustain the country’s vital natural resources.
The Farm Bill has changed since it was first introduced, but the goals have generally remained the same. The 2018 Farm Bill had a projected cost of $428 billion over the five years of the bill’s life, being utilized across nutrition, crop insurance, commodities, conservation and more. As state and national leaders debate the changes to be made in the newest Farm Bill, Moran has maintained focus on addressing inflation that drives up input costs and impacts supply chain efficiency.
The new Farm Bill is set to last through at least the year 2028 and is being written by the Senate and House Agriculture Committee before being voted on by both chambers of Congress.
“I am grateful to the farmers and ranchers of East Texas for their diligent hard work and look forward to supporting legislation in Congress that strengthens our agriculture industry while fighting off bad policy ideas that punish our producers,” said Moran.