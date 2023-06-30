Congressman Nathaniel Moran recently praised the inclusion of funding for the I-20 Passenger Rail Corridor in a recent Amtrak proposal set to impact public transportation in the East Texas area.
The proposal of the I-20 Passenger Rail Corridor will provide alternative public transit to in need communities across East Texas, including Marshall and Longview. This was part of the proposal introduced in the Fiscal Year 2022 Federal-State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail Grant Program.
“The I-20 Passenger Rail Corridor will be an economic driver to the First Congressional District by directly connecting rural regions in East Texas to the Dallas-Fort Worth and Atlanta metropolitan areas,” said Moran.
The proposal represents the first application from Amtrak for the implementation of a long-distance route in decades. Moran previously expressed his support for the proposal in a letter to Administrator Bose of the Federal Rail Administration in April. Then, in May, Amtrak announced their application included the extension of the Crescent long distance train service to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, set to include service in Marshall and Longview communities. In June, funding for the I-20 Passenger Rail Corridor was announced to have been included in the proposal.
“Additionally, this infrastructure will set the groundwork towards revitalizing historic downtowns across the district and catalyzing local economic development, while expanding opportunities in these communities,” said Moran.
The project has been in the works as early as 2013 with the establishment of the East Texas Corridor Advisory Committee. Recently, the Rail Passengers Association conducted an Economic Impact Assessment and found that the proposal to extend service on the Crescent route from Meridian, MS to Fort Worth, TX could generate over $50 million annually in new economic benefits to a dozen communities that would be served, and over $200 million annually overall to the the states included, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas.
“Thank you to Amtrak for their support and recognition of the need to expand much-needed transit across East Texas through the I-20 Passenger Rail Corridor project,” said Moran.