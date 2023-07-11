Congressman Nathaniel Moran Recognized for Seniors’ Rights Support

Congressman Nathaniel Moran has been recognized as a Guardian of Seniors’ Rights by the 60 Plus Association.
The Guardian of Seniors’ Rights Award is presented by the 60 Plus Association to Members of Congress who the organization recognizes as having fought and defended the rights of senior citizens in the United States.
“Our seniors have spent their lives working to serve and better our communities, and I’ve made it a priority in Congress to safeguard their voice and rights,” said Moran.
The 60 Plus Association was founded in 1992 as a non-partisan, non-profit organization to advocate for seniors who believe in market-based solutions, freedom of speech and a limited but effective government. The organization helps with outreach, education and assistance for seniors across the country to take advantage of resources available to them at different levels.
“Thank you to the 60 Plus Association for recognizing my work to support our seniors – it is an honor to serve those who paved the way for the next generation,” said Moran.
The 60 Plus Association has worked for the past 30 years to advance issues for seniors and families including protecting Social Security, Medicare, ensuring access to quality medical care, expanding educational options, lowering taxes, ensuring retirement security, promoting energy independence, and permanently repealing the death tax.
“I look forward to furthering these efforts in my work in Congress,” said Moran.