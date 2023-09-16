Congressman Nathaniel Moran has provided a statement of support regarding the recent launch of an impeachment inquiry into President Biden.
The impeachment inquiry into President Biden was announced by Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday, Sept. 12 over Biden’s family business dealings which also involve the president’s son, Hunter Biden.
“I fully agree with Speaker McCarthy’s decision to initiate a formal impeachment inquiry relating to President Biden,” said Moran in a statement following the impeachment inquiry announcement. “It is a sobering, but altogether fitting response to the President’s improper dealings with his son’s business associates and his continued cover-up of these dealings.”
The House, led by the Oversight Committee, will be launching the impeachment inquiry following as many as nine months of investigation from several committees which have detailed what McCarthy described in his announcement as “a picture of a culture of corruption” around the Biden family before the president took office.
“During the first eight months of this Congressional session, the investigations of three House Committees — Judiciary, Ways and Means, and Oversight and Accountability – have produced a wealth of credible evidence of corruption and potential bribery involving President Biden,” said Moran.
“As a result, it is the Constitutional duty of the House of Representatives to further investigate this matter,” continued Moran.
Moran also spoke about the impeachment inquiry in the latest newsletter email sent out to constituents of the First Congressional District he represents. He elaborated on his support for the inquiry and emphasized the constitutional obligation of the U.S. House of Representatives.
“The operative language in the U.S. Constitution is found in Article II, Section 4, where it states that, “The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.” This duty to make a decision on impeachment falls squarely on the U.S. House of Representatives,” explained Moran.
Moran described the impeachment inquiry launched into President Biden by House Republicans as a directive which gives Congress additional authorities to delve deeper into an investigation of Biden’s possible wrongdoings.
“The solemn decision to move toward impeachment through such an inquiry should not be taken lightly, and it should never be politically motivated,” said Moran. “But, the evidence supporting this decision is overwhelming. And, ultimately, the House has a responsibility to follow the evidence wherever it leads and to uphold the rule of law and explicit legal standard for impeachment set forth in the U.S. Constitution.”