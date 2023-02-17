JEFFERSON — U.S. Rep. Nathaniel Moran has been busy his first term in office, even taking time during his brief recess to visit the constituents in his 17-county district, with the latest being the hardworking employees of Master Woodcraft Cabinetry.
“Master WoodCraft is one of the larger employers in the area and we’re constantly growing, our business is booming, and we have facilities in Jefferson and Marshall and overseas,” said John Michael McConnell, one of the managers of the company.
He noted that the Marshall and Jefferson facilities combined produce more than 3,000 cabinets a day. And with hundreds of team members and production numbers increasing, he said they wanted to show the Congressman just what quality of work the company offers, right here in East Texas.
“We have very diverse team members. We have engineers; technicians, master builders, machine operators, and we would like for the Congressman as well as the public to know what we have to offer here, and what we do here for the community,” said McConnell. “And we are all U.S. based; we’re a subsidiary and a brand of Cabinetworks Group, which is a large cabinet manufacturer nationwide, and employs about 9,000 people; so we just want to continue to grow and show what we do and show ourselves off. We wanted him to come see what we do. We’re happy he accepted.”
During his tour of the Jefferson facility on Wednesday, Moran said he was deeply impressed by not only the quality of the products, but the work ethic of the employees. In a special address, he thanked the employees for all of their hard work as they continue to contribute to the livelihood of the community.
“I want to say thank you for what you’re doing,” he said, thanking the constituents for allowing him to represent East Texas while serving at the nation’s capital.
“I tell people all the time East Texans are people of excellence,” he said. “We know how to work hard; we know how to produce great products.”
“But what I also want you to understand, you’re not just producing a product,” Moran continued. “It’s not just about a cabinet, it’s not just about a door, it’s not about a laminate, it’s not about just a physical object that you’re producing, but it’s about so much more. It’s about the goals that you have in your life, the calling that you have in your life, the (will) to do more so that you can give more. That’s what it’s about. And I love being here to see that they’re giving it to you so that you can give it to other folks.”
Moran said, additionally, they’re not only producing quality products for homes throughout the nation, but they’re also building memories, too.
“There are thousands among thousands of families tonight that are going to open up those cabinet doors to set a table for dinner, to pull out those plates, to pull out those dishes, those cups,” he said. “In the wintertime they’re going to be filling up with hot chocolate and sitting around the fire, and if they’re like my kids they’re going to want to make s’mores every night.”
“You’re helping to create memories, you’re helping to build families, you’re helping to create a future for those families because when they open those doors up it means more than just the object that they’re opening,” the Congressman told the employees. “It’s the value of the time that they have with the family, the relationships that they build.”
Moran said he not only loved seeing the production of the quality of products being built during his tour at the local plants Wednesday, but he also loved seeing the family-oriented environment that’s been established there.
“It feels like I’m here amongst family,” he said. “It feels like you guys really enjoy working together (the) smiles on your faces, a pep in your step, knowing that you’re doing so much more for your community than just building some object.”
Moran said Master WoodCraft is not only providing an opportunity for employees to attain their goals in life, through the employment opportunity, but also a chance to aid families across the nation.
“For that, I want to say thank you because every time they open those cabinet doors, they’re going to know an East Texan built that — an East Texan that values excellence, that has values, that has hard work … that has dirty hands when they go home,” said Moran. “That’s what East Texas is about.”
As he told his story of growing up impoverished in the small town of Whitehouse, learning the value of hard work and putting himself through college, Moran encouraged the employees to continue to live with purpose.
“I remember growing up when I was working in the rose fields in the middle of July, learning the value of good, hard work. But I put myself in college afterwards, knowing I had a call in life…,” he said. “It’s the call to have eternal purpose in this world, and I want you to know that each one of you has a purpose in this world, each one of you has a purpose in this life and it goes beyond things that we do day-to-day with our hands. It’s the way we serve people and the way we love people and the way that we give back to our community. Marion County, Jefferson, Texas know how to do that. They know how to give back to their community; they know how to love their neighbor and this is a great example today.”
Further reflecting on his tour, Moran said Wednesday’s tour of the Jefferson facility was a wonderful opportunity to see firsthand where the rubber meets the road.
“You know, East Texas has been building quality products for generations,” he said. “Today was a great opportunity for me to see the operations here in Jefferson, Texas to understand more about the hurdles that they’re facing, the supply chain issues and trade issues and understand how I can better serve them in Congress. The federal government is just infamous for getting in the way of business and industry. We need to get out of the way. We need to reduce the regulatory burden on businesses, and we need to make sure that businesses can thrive.”
Expressing Gratitude
Moran said it was important to him to visit with employees at the plant to let them know that he works for them, and cares about their needs.
“The quality of the product that comes out of this plant right here in Jefferson Texas is well known, and I wanted to make sure that I started here in my first couple of weeks in Congress to make sure that folks here knew that I work for them, and see what I could do to solve their problems so that their business lives, their family lives can be made a whole lot easier…and they can continue to make great, excellent products while here in Jefferson,” he said.
It was also important to him to let the employees know that they are appreciated.
“I always want to make sure to say thank you because most often times people work in their life, they never receive gratitude for the hard work that they do day in and day out,” said Moran.
“I see my role in Congress, not as a right, but as a way to give back,” he added. “I look it every day as how can I serve the East Texas community. They’re my boss and they’re in charge of what happens in Washington, D.C. We need to take more East Texas values to Washington, D.C. I intend to do so by standing firm and casting my ballot to represent those values for East Texas.”
Reflecting on his first term, Moran noted that he loves serving in Congress as he considers it a calling.
“It’s just another opportunity to serve,” he said. “I grew up in East Texas, love East Texas and enjoy representing the first district of East Texas.”
On the Road
Moran started last Thursday visiting throughout the 17-county region, and plans to continue until he returns back to Washington, D.C.
“I’m going to be traveling throughout the district this week and then next week, on the border of Arizona doing judiciary committee hearings as part of the judiciary committee during the following week, back to D.C. and get back to work,” he said.
He started his visits in the 17-county region last week as soon as made it home late Thursday.
“Last Thursday night we got home real late, and then Friday we were in Texarkana and spent the day,” said Moran. “This week was Upshur County, Harrison County, now Cass, Bowie, and Marion County as well and we’ve got a lot more to ground to cover. Of course, this is East Texas, bigger than the state of New Jersey. Of course, we’re putting a lot of miles on our truck and we’re willing to do that to be out among the people.”