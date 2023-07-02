Congressman Nathaniel Moran recently remarked on the passing of H.R. 277 the Regulations from the Executive in Need of Scrutiny Act, also known as the REINS Act, which he originally cosponsored.
The REINS Act passed the House of Representatives on June 14 with a vote of 221-210 after it was introduced by Representative Kat Cammack of Florida. Moran was an original cosponsor of the bill and voted in favor of its passing. The bill seeks to require congressional approval for any ruling or regulation from the executive branch that would have an annual effect on the economy of $100 million or more.
“As Congress works to rein in federal spending, it is vital that we also hold the Executive Branch accountable for their role in adding to our national debt and rising inflation, while preventing further spending of hard-earned taxpayer dollars,” said Moran.
The REINS Act specifically establishes a congressional approval process for a major rule. This is defined by three different factors in the legislation including an annual effect on the economy of $100 million or more; a major increase in costs or prices for consumers, individual industries, government agencies, or geographic regions; or significant adverse effects on competition, employment, investment, productivity, innovation, or the ability of U.S.-based enterprises to compete with foreign-based enterprises.
“For far too long, hardworking Americans have been left to foot the bill for the cost of Executive Orders and regulatory burdens enacted by unelected bureaucrats in the Executive Branch, without any say or representation in the process,” said Moran.
The bill’s purpose states that by requiring a vote in Congress, the REINS Act will result in more carefully drafted and detailed legislation, an improved regulatory process, and a legislative branch that is truly accountable to the American people for the laws imposed upon them. This will also aim to increase accountability and transparency in the Federal regulatory process.
Ahead of the passing of H.R. 277, the White House Executive Office of the President released an official statement of administration policy which detailed their opposition to the bill and confirmed that President Biden would veto it if passed.
“Congress has explicitly charged Federal agencies with the responsibility and the authority to act, but the REINS Act of 2023 would undermine agencies’ efforts by inserting into the regulatory process an unwieldy, unnecessary, and time-consuming hurdle that would prevent implementation of critical safeguards that protect public safety, grow our economy, and advance the public interest,” said the White House Executive Office of the President’s statement.
In his remarks after the bill’s passing, Moran detailed the power of the purse that Congress holds and how the REINS Act can address wasteful spending in the executive branch. The REINS Act bill was received by the Senate and then placed on the legislative calendar on July 21st.
“With this vote, we are a step closer to eliminating wasteful government spending and overreach by bureaucrats in Washington, D.C.,” said Moran.