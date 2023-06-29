Marshall native Eshia Rae and her company Connect the Culture held their first annual East Texas business networking event dubbed “Network N’ Chill” at the Marshall Convention Center last Saturday.
Network N’ Chill established a chance for Black-owned and minority-based businesses to be discovered, receive visibility, and join an umbrella of entrepreneurs and citizens for business education and partnerships.
“I feel like every entrepreneur in the building came together as one to really pour into our community,” said Rae. “That was very enlightening to me.”
Rae, who grew up in Marshall, believes her community is falling behind in society; therefore she works to increase business growth and exposure for Black-owned businesses. Connect the Culture’s purpose is to unite and expose such businesses.
Rae, a natural visionary, imagined the event before it was planned.
“I had an idea in my mind that I wanted to bring the community together as a whole, and I kind of prayed about what that looked like, and one day I came up with the vision,” she recalled. “I think that’s one of my gifts: that I naturally visualize the end goal, and then I work myself backward to achieve it.”
Rae made a point of discussing ownership versus renting during her speech on June 24. She had two parts that day, one about buying houses and the other about starting businesses. This event drew over 35 vendors, and attendees were entertained by local child rapper Martavious Benefield. Autumn Allison, Rae’s little niece, observes and learns from her aunt. Allison made $150 from her lemonade sale for the first time.
The segment about first-time home buyers had guest speakers in Real Estate Agents Patricia Frazier-Butler of Sold By Patricia Frazier-Butler, Sameatra Wells of Johnson Realty and Ladarius Carter of Fathom Realty. Loan Officer Johnny Fobbs of Neighborhood Loans and Credit Specialist Anjetta King of Property Connections Group powered by Fathom Realty were also guest speakers for this segment. A second segment was hosted with Rae on the panel, themed “Start-up Business,” and included UT Tyler-Longview Small Business Development Center Director Day Shelmire, AshRoq Financial Tax Preparer Marredia Roquemore, and Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Stacia Runnels.
The Marshall Economic Development Corporation, the City of Marshall, the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce, and the UT Tyler-Longview Small Business Development Center co-sponsored the convention. Following the networking event, Connect the Culture experienced an upsurge in business development services from many people interested in properly beginning their businesses as well as others who wanted to join their first-time homeowners program.
Rae has a renewed focus for the rest of the year.
“I will be working collectively with those that were on the panel to pretty much form an establishment where we can move our increase forward in their businesses, just getting them where they need to be,” said Rae.
She intends to begin planning the second annual Network N’ Chill at the end of this year.