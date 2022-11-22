A hearty Thanksgiving feast with all the trimmings was on the menu Saturday as The Consistory No. 1, an affiliated organization of the Masonic Order in Marshall, served approximately 200 meals to residents and first responders, as part of its annual “Feed the Hungry” program.
“We are a part of the Masonic Order, and what we do is we try to give back to the community,” said local commander, Raymond Burns. “We’ve been having this Feed the Hungry project (whereas), if you’re hungry come get you something to eat.
“That’s what we try to do — just give back to the community,” he said, noting that the hot meals are free.
“We feed the first responders and anybody else that wants something to eat,” said Burns.
The community outreach project started several years ago under the leadership of the Consistory’s past commander, Gilbert Douglas, who had a vision of serving the city, members explained previously. The program initially served hot meals to senior citizens and anyone who stopped by for a meal at the St. James Lodge on Grafton Street. The service later expanded to local responders during the pandemic.
On Saturday, the Consistory continued the service, cooking and preparing the hot meals for, all including local law enforcement and firefighters, to enjoy.
“We took 25 to the fire department; and the sheriff’s department and the jails had a total of 36 plates going over there,” Burns said Saturday, noting they also prepared plates for residents at the East Texas Open Door girls group home.
“The rest of the plates are going to the people in the community,” he said Saturday as they continued to prepare plates to be served.
Burns said churches help spread the word as the Consistory distributed flyers, inviting all to come and eat.
“We put flyers out, so a lot of different church members have been coming through,” he said. “We do it annually. We’re trying to expand it, but right now this is it. We feed until we run out and it doesn’t cost anything.”
Saturday’s menu consisted of a traditional Thanksgiving feast, including smoked ham, turkey, dressing, giblet gravy, cranberry sauce, turnip greens, yams, peach cobbler, cake and more.
“And that’s what we do every year. Hopefully, it’ll be bigger and better,” said Burns. “With it being free, it comes out of our fund; so we might be reaching out later for some of the businesses that want to donate to assist us, but right now we’re just doing it from our heart.”