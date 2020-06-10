JEFFERSON — The Marion County Commissioners Court, on Monday, appointed David Capps to fill the unexpired term of recently retired sheriff David McKnight.
The appointment was made with a unanimous vote, following about a 30-minute executive session. Prior to the appointment, Capps served as the county’s constable for Precinct 1 and also as the county’s emergency management coordinator.
“It is my opinion, because of the years of service, the experience, and knowledge he has of the jail, to make my motion to the appointment for David Capps,” said Pct. 4 Commissioner Charles Treadwell.
A special-called meeting is set for Thursday to now accept Capps’ resignation as constable since he has been appointed as the new interim sheriff.
“(He) cannot be sworn in as the sheriff and be constable,” Judge LaFleur explained at Monday’s meeting.
During Thursday’s special-called meeting, the court will also consider the appointment of an interim constable to fill Capps’ unexpired term.
Former Sheriff McKnight notified county officials on May 11 of his early retirement plans, effective May 31.
The announcement was made through a letter presented to the commissioners court at their regular scheduled meeting.
McKnight, who was in his second term and not seeking re-election, noted that he was just ready to enjoy retirement.
Capps, who was already a Republican candidate seeking the office, will officially run for the position in November when he faces Democratic candidate David Quada Jr.
When asked by the News Messenger about the legalities of a candidate being appointed to fill an unexpired term prior to an election, Judge LaFleur said there’s no law, that he’s found, that prohibits it.
“There’s no law that dictates that if someone is in an election that they can’t be chosen or elected to that office (to fill an unexpired term),” LaFleur said.
The county judge said while he can’t disclose what the commissioners discussed in executive session about the potential appointments, he does know their main concern was experience.
“I don’t think politics was in it, I know it was more of an experience issue,” he said of the commissioners’ decision, referring back to Treadwell’s comments in open session regarding Capps’ qualifications.
“I think that’s what kind of compelled the commissioners to appoint him, because he, in my opinion, is probably the most experienced person in the county, that I’m aware of,” said LaFleur. “In any county, a sheriff can make or break that county.”
The county judge said come November, whichever candidate wins the election, will take the post as sheriff in January.