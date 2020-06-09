JEFFERSON — The Marion County Commissioners Court, on Monday, appointed David Capps to fill the unexpired term of recently retired sheriff David McKnight.
The appointment was made with a unanimous vote. Prior to the appointment, Capps served as the county’s constable for Precinct 1 and also as the county’s emergency management coordinator.
A special-called meeting is set for Thursday to now accept Capps’ resignation as constable since he has been appointed as the new sheriff.
Former Sheriff McKnight notified county officials on May 11 of his early retirement plans, effective May 31.
The announcement was made through a letter presented to the commissioners court at their regular scheduled meeting.
McKnight, who was in his second term and not seeking re-election, noted that he was just ready to enjoy retirement.
Capps, who was already a Republican candidate seeking the office, will officially run for the position in November when he faces Democratic candidate David Quada Jr.