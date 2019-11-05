It’s Election Day!
Texans across the state have one last chance to vote today on 10 constitutional amendments, and Hallsville ISD voters have one more opportunity to vote on a proposed $55 million bond.
How to Vote
Election Day voting will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Harrison County, and registered voters must vote in the consolidated precinct location where they are assigned.
Election day voting locations by precinct are:
- Marshall Convention Center, located at 2501 East End Blvd. South in Marshall for Precincts 1, 4, 8, 11 and 26.
- Waskom Sub-Courthouse, located at 165 W. Texas Ave. in Waskom for Precincts 20, 17 and 7.
- Harleton Community Center, located at 4335 Community St. in Harleton for Precincts 15, 16 and 24.
- Harrison County ESD 5, located at 102 N. Central St. in Hallsville for Precincts 12, 9 and 19.
- Woodland Hills Baptist Church, located at 2105 East Loop 281 in Longview for Precincts 25, 13 and 23.
- T. J. Taylor Community Center, located at 15642 FM 134 in Karnack for Precinct 5.
- Woodlawn Community Center, located at 199 Oak Lawn Terrace in Woodlawn for Precinct 14 and 18.
- Harrison County ESD 9, located at 130 FM 451 in Elysian Fields for Precincts 6 and 21.
- Wiley College Hodge Center, located at 711 Wiley Ave. in Marshall for Precincts 2, 3, 10 and 22.
For more information about Election Day voting and locations, visit the Harrison County Elections website at http://harrisoncountytexas.org/elections/.
Hallsville ISD Bond
The Hallsville ISD bond is seeking about $55 million for the construction of a new West Elementary School on property the school already owns on Page Road in the Harrison County side of Longview. The bond also includes money to update security and aesthetics at Hallsville Junior High School, as well as the construction of a new 1,000-seat auditorium at Hallsville High School.
Amendments
Proposition 1
How it will read on the ballot: “The constitutional amendment permitting a person to hold more than one office as a municipal
- judge at the same time.”
- What it means: Municipal court judges adjudicate city ordinance violations and certain misdemeanor criminal cases. The proposition would permit elected municipal court judges to serve multiple municipalities at the same time. Currently, only appointed municipal court judges — who make up more than 95 percent of the state’s municipal court judges, according the House Research Organization — can serve multiple jurisdictions at the same time, making it more challenging for small and rural cities to find qualified candidates, some argue.
Proposition 2
- How it will read on the ballot: “The constitutional amendment providing for the issuance of additional general obligation bonds by the Texas Water Development Board in an amount not to exceed $200 million to provide financial assistance for the development of certain projects in economically distressed areas.
- What it means: This would allow TWDB to issue bonds to fund for water and wastewater infrastructure projects in areas where median household income is at or below 75% of the statewide median income level.
Proposition 3
- How it will read on the ballot: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of a portion of the appraised value of certain property damaged by a disaster.”
- What it means: This would allow the Legislature to create temporary property tax exemptions for people with property damaged in governor-declared disaster areas. The Legislature would be able to pass laws determining the eligibility requirements for exemptions, as well as the duration and amount of any write-offs.
Proposition 4
- How it will read on the ballot: “The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual income tax, including a tax on an individual’s share of partnership and unincorporated association income.”
- What it means: This would make it more challenging for future lawmakers to enact a personal income tax, requiring support from two-thirds of the House and Senate and a majority of Texas voters. Currently, the state Constitution requires that any proposal be approved a majority of lawmakers in the House and Senate and a majority of voters in a state-wide referendum.
Proposition 5
- How it will read on the ballot: “The constitutional amendment dedicating the revenue received from the existing state sales and use taxes that are imposed on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission to protect Texas’ natural areas, water quality, and history by acquiring, managing, and improving state and local parks and historic sites while not increasing the rate of the state sales and use taxes.”
- What it means: It would earmark all revenue from the sporting goods sales tax toward the state parks and wildlife department and historic commission, as intended when the tax was created in 1993. In the past, the Legislature has not appropriated all available tax revenue to TPWD and THC.
Proposition 6
- How it will read on the ballot: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to increase by $3 billion the maximum bond amount authorized for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.”
- What it means: This would allow the Legislature to double the maximum amount of bonds it can issue on behalf of the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas, to $6 billion.
Proposition 7
- How it will read on the ballot: “The constitutional amendment allowing increased distributions to the available school fund.”
- What it means: This would allow the General Land Office, the State Board of Education and other entities to double the amount of revenue they can provide the Available School Fund each year. The Available School Fund provides classroom materials and funding for Texas schools.
Proposition 8
- How it will read on the ballot: “The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the flood infrastructure fund to assist in the financing of drainage, flood mitigation, and flood control projects.”
- What it means: This would create a flood infrastructure fund that the Texas Water Development Board could use to finance projects following a disaster.
Proposition 9
- How it will read on the ballot: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation precious metal held in a precious metal depository located in this state.”
- What it means: This would allow the legislature to create a property tax exemption for precious metals held in state depositories — like the Texas Bullion Depository, scheduled to open next year in Leander.
Proposition 10
- How it will read on the ballot: “The constitutional amendment to allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances.”
- What it means: It would allow for former handlers or qualified caretakers to adopt retired law enforcement animals without a fee.