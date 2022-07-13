Construction of East Texas Baptist University’s Great Commission Center continues this summer, with the recent addition of the cupola.
Standing at the forefront of the ETBU campus, this new home for the Hale School of Business will become the focal symbol for quality Christian education, servant leadership, ethics, and excellence in business entrepreneurial leadership throughout East Texas and beyond, the school has said. Also housed within the facility will be the Great Commission Program, an institution-wide initiative which connects the ETBU community with service opportunities locally and globally. The Great Commission Center and Hale School of Business will be the epicenter for ETBU mission training and deployment. In addition, the Career Development Center will bridge students from academic study to career preparation to vocational calling within the walls of this educational facility.
Construction began with site development in August 2021.
ETBU blessed the building’s foundation last October. The projected completion date for the Great Commission Center is Spring of 2023.
“As we reflect on the strategic vision that God etched on the heart of East Texas Baptist to construct a center for academic learning, spiritual discipleship, business leadership, and career development, the Great Commission Center and Fred Hale School of Business, will be the physical manifestation of ETBU’s core mission of developing Christian servant leaders and encouraging all believers to fulfill the Great Commission from Matthew 28:18-20,” ETBU President J. Blair Blackburn said at the foundation blessing ceremony. “This building, founded on scripture, will be anointed by God’s Word and the prayers of His people from vision to foundation to carrying out Jesus’ Great Commission.”