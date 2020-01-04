JEFFERSON — To ensure the next phase of its construction project goes smoothly, the Marion County Commissioners Court recently approved the hiring of J.P. Abernathy, in a 4-1 vote, as consultant for the historic courthouse restoration project.
County Judge Leward LaFleur said Abernathy already does a lot of work for the county, so the court thought he’d be most suitable to work on the county’s behalf. He was one of two applicants that applied.
“The reason we’re doing it now is because everything was destruction,” LaFleur said of why they decided to hire a consultant at this point of the project.
“Now they’re starting to put things back together,” he said, noting they are beginning the construction phase. “We want to make sure we got a good eye (on the progress).”
In addition to being the county’s “go-to” guy, Abernathy is a local resident, sits on the school board, the appraisal board and owns a construction company. LaFleur said he’ll check in on construction about twice a week.
The county will pay the consultant $10,500, which amounts to $250 a week through the duration of the project.
“The courthouse is scheduled to be completed the 15th day of October,” the county judge said.
Pct. 1 Commissioner J.R. Ashley, who opposed the move, said his only objection was that the money could be better used for a new courthouse security system.
“We were talking about the security system for the courthouse that was going to cost $23,000. Could we not apply that $10,000 to that $23,000?” the commissioner asked.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Joe McKnight, who seconded the motion to hire a consultant, said he likes the idea of having someone that’s capable of overseeing the project that has the county’s best interest in mind.
Ashley said he wasn’t disputing that, but figured that the project superintendent, Kevin Scott with Joe R. Jones Construction, was capable of handling the job.
“I’ve been over there to visit with the guy several times and it’s courthouse number six (for him), and I just felt like he was capable of doing it,” said Ashley.
McKnight said he agrees the project superintendent is a good contractor but still needs oversight.
“I think he’s very on the up and up, but you’re still a contractor with nobody looking after you,” said McKnight. “That’s my concern.”
“I mean if we have somebody that’s capable of looking after the county’s interest, I’m OK with saying: ‘Hey, let’s don’t do this,’ but we’ve got to have somebody first.”
McKnight said he’s definitely not capable of checking in on the project.
“When it gets past building a duck blind or deer stand, you’ve surpassed me,” he teased.
Ashley said he was concerned about the safety of employees, and reiterated his desire to invest the funds in security upgrade options, like a security card swipe access system, the court is currently considering.
The proposed card swipe access system will be an additional expense for the project and will provide security access badges or key cards for employees to enter and exit the building.
The proposal also includes 15 wireless panic buttons, seven door access control modules, seven card readers, and 40 access control cards, to name a few.
“I guess my concern is I think the money could be better spent towards security – those cards in the doors,” said Ashley. “I think about the district attorney and everybody having to go in and out beside the jurors and everything, and not having to bypass them and come and go as they please.”
McKnight said, to him, a door is still locked whether it’s done electronically or manually.
“I’m not over security but I don’t think there’s any way you can secure a building without having one exit and one entrance. And if you have a card, you’re allowing people to go into every door there is,” said McKnight. “That’s not securing a building. That’s my opinion.”
McKnight noted his favor of bump bars on the exterior doors instead. The court is currently waiting for approval from the Texas Historical Commission on the option.
“We don’t know if the bumper pads are going to be approved. Kevin’s checking them,” said McKnight.
LaFleur noted the project superintendent is right on track with plans to finish the construction on the target Oct 15 date.
“He’s going to finish on schedule,” LaFleur said.
The downtown landmark, located at 102 West Austin St., is getting an overhaul made possible through a $4.7 million grant awarded last spring by the Texas Historical Commission’s Texas Historic Courthouse Preservation Program (THCPP) as well as $1 million of county money. The total renovation costs $5.7 million.
County offices moved out of the courthouse in July 2018 into a temporary location at 119 W Lafayette St., following the awarding of the grant. Many of the offices, including the county judge, county clerk, district attorney, county treasurer, constable and district clerk’s offices will be located inside the courthouse once completed.
Renovations for the project began in June.