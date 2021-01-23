Several kids from the Harrison County 4H club have learned just how important and fun cooking can be with the District 5 food show competition.
Johnathan Knox, 10, received first place in the District 5 4-H Food Show in the junior healthy dessert category with his kale smoothie recipe and Jacob Lamb received second place in the junior main dish category with his venison fajita recipe.
Since the pandemic has complicated competitions, this year students entered with their own ‘Food Show’ videos.
“Very proud of these young men who advanced and Ms. Abigail,” said Louraiseal McDonald, Texas A&M Extension Agent said. Typically, McDonald explained that she would be able to meet and help student’s learn and prepare for the competition, but much of the food competition help has been taken on by parents this year due to the pandemic.
In Johnathan’s video, the fifth grader can be heard explaining that he chose to make the smoothie recipe since his family likes to consume smoothies and that the recipe cost $4.54 to make.
Jacob showed off his kitchen skills with his venison recipe which cost $3, took 10 minutes to prep and 15 minutes to cook.
Clover kid Abigail Knox, 8, also entered food show with Abigail’s Healthy Cacao Energy Bites. Clover kids are not eligible to compete in the district level competition since it is only open to students third through 12th grade.
Seniors who place first in the district level are eligible to advance to state.
In Abigail’s video, she can be heard explaining the cost of her dish, $5.20, what ingredient is used the most, such as oats, and why oats are good for our bodies (because they contain phosphorus).
Abigail also explained the ‘My Plate’ division in the video which helps humans eat healthier by dividing a plate into approximately 30 percent grains, 40 percent vegetables, 10 percent fruits and 20 percent protein, with a smaller portion for dairy such as a glass of milk of a yogurt cup. In the youngster’s bites, there are oats, coconut flour, peanut butter and honey.
The students also had to show audience members how to measure brown sugar and take a food related quiz.