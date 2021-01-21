HARLETON — It’s time to throw bags for a good cause.
Cornhole fans can have fun while helping to raise money for a Harleton ISD elementary school student battling cancer during a cornhole tournament benefit at Bear Creek Smokehouse on Feb. 6.
The “Crush It Jake Cornhole Tournament” set for 10 a.m. on Feb. 6 at Bear Creek Smokehouse will raise money for Harleton Elementary School Jake Jackson who was diagnosed with Stage 3 Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma in late December.
Since learning of his diagnosis, Jake’s mantra has become, “Crush It,” to crush the cancer out of his life and the Cornhole Tournament will bear the same mantra.
Organizer James Godwin said this event will be the start of many fundraisers to raise money for Jake and his family to help them in their fight against the cancer.
Pre-registration is available now for the double elimination Cornhole Tournament and the cost is $20 per player and $40 per team. Players will be drawn for those without a partner.
Bear Creek Smokehouse will have its award-winning barbecue available for purchase and alcoholic drinks are available with a wristband donation. No outside food or drinks are permitted.
Funds raised from entry fees will be split with half going to the first and second place tournament winners and the other half going to the Jackson family.
In addition to the tournament fundraiser, raffles and silent auctions, including a 50/50 drawing, will be held at the event. Prizes include hunting items, recreation items and home defense items. Tickets are $10 each or 12 tickets for $100.
Music and dancing will be provided by 3DG Entertainment immediately following the tournament.
Godwin said in addition to the Feb. 6 tournament, plans are already in place for another “Crush It Jake” fundraiser event on March 6 at Orville Ray’s in New Diana.
For those who are unable to attend the cornhole tournament, funds may be donated directly to the Jackson family by contacting Godwin at 903-930-7853.
For more information or to purchase tournament tickets, visit the event’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/819246915597366