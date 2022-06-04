JEFFERSON — Sports cars rumbled through downtown Jefferson on Friday as the 11th annual Big Cypress Corvette Weekend kicked into gear.
The festivities will continue today at 8 a.m. with registration, followed by the Show and Shine at the corners of Polk and Austin St. in downtown Jefferson.
An awards show will follow at 2 p.m. Saturday for all generations of Corvettes, plus special awards for Best of Show, Participant’s Choice, Rudd Key Award, Best Engine, Best Interior, Best Paint, Longest Distance, Oldest Entry, Best Under Hood Art, and Best Club Participation.
Organized by Jefferson Corvette enthusiast and collector Hollis Shadden, the car show is hosted each year by the Big Cypress Corvette organization, which is a 501©3 non-profit. Registration is $60 per entry. All proceeds from the car show each year go towards local charities.
Saturday’s festivities will also include several vendors set up from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout downtown Jefferson and the Marion County Chamber of Commerce will offer tethered hot air balloon rides for $20 per person from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday on Vale St. in downtown Jefferson.
To find out more about the car show and events, visit the Big Cypress Corvette Weekend Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BigCypressCorvetteShow or email ghost95vette@hotmail.com.