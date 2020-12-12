Harrison County Fire Marshal Duana Couch has been appointed to serve as the county’s emergency management coordinator.
“Ms. Couch has all the certifications and is fully capable of being our emergency management coordinator for the county,” County Judge Chad Sims said.
The appointment was recently approved by the commissioners court in a 4-1 vote. Voting for the appointment were Judge Sims, who made the motion; Pct. 2 Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins, who seconded the motion; Pct. 3 Commissioner Phillip Mauldin and Pct. 4 Commissioner Jay Ebarb. Pct. 1 Commissioner William Hatfield opposed.
Sims noted the emergency management coordinator role comes with a $3,000 pay. Judge Sims also advised that as the county’s emergency management director, the responsibility of emergency management ultimately falls on him, but Couch will serve as coordinator to assist him.
“I’ll discuss with Ms. Couch about how much I do intend to be involved in any emergency that we may have in the county,” Sims informed. “I’m not removing my responsibility of that; I’m simply getting some help there from her.”
According to the Office of Governor Greg Abbott, in Texas, mayors and county judges have responsibility for emergency preparedness and response within their local jurisdictions.
“These officials may appoint an Emergency Management Coordinator (EMC) to manage day-to-day program activities,” the governor’s website explains.
The governor’s office noted that local emergency management and homeland security programs include threat identification and prevention activities, emergency planning, providing or arranging training for local officials and emergency responders, planning and conducting drills and exercises, carrying out public education relating to known hazards, designing and implementing hazard mitigation programs, coordinating emergency response operations during incidents and disasters, and carrying out recovery activities in the aftermath of a disaster.
In other business, the court also approved the appointments and re-appointments to the Harrison County Historical Commission for the 2021-2022 term to be effective Jan. 1, 2021.
The court also granted Pct. 4 Constable Darryl Griffin and County Court-at-Law Judge Joe Black’s request to allow Griffin to add a reserve constable position to his office to be filled by retired sheriff’s captain Marty Latham, who is being appointed to serve as bailiff for Black’s court and the commissioners court. The reserve constable position offers no compensation.