Duana “D.J.” Couch has been tapped as the interim county fire marshal, after a unanimous vote by the Harrison County Commissioners Court recently.
The appointment was made due to the Jan. 31 retirement of longtime fire marshal, Thomas Mock, who had served in the position since 2009.
“We’re still taking applications and we feel that Ms. Couch has been in that office and assistant fire marshal for a good while,” County Judge Chad Sims said, following last week’s appointment.
Couch has served under Mock as the assistant fire chief and environmental investigator since January 2017. She had transferred from the sheriff’s office where she was the first female to receive lieutenant ranking in the county’s history.
The court approved the ratification to appoint Couch as the interim fire marshal at a salary of $40,733, until the position of fire marshal has been filled.
“She’s got a good grasp on all that’s going on there and can handle it, in the meantime,” Sims said of appointing her as interim. “We feel like we’re in good hands with her, so there’s no need to rush into anything.”
The county is taking their time to find the right hire just as fire chiefs, representing all nine Emergency Services Districts, had requested during a special-called meeting that was held following the news of Mock’s retirement.
Applications for the position are currently available on the county’s website, www.harrisoncountytexas.org.
According to the job description, the general purpose of the fire marshal position is to provide expertise, develop, organize, direct and/or implement programs regarding fire prevention, protection, suppression and investigation in the unincorporated areas of the county. Primary duties and responsibilities include supervising the fire marshal’s office and assisting with the periodic training of the volunteer firefighters; coordinating the county fire and emergency management services assuring compliance with all NIMS rules and regulations; investigating fires within the county and assisting unincorporated areas; inspecting all county buildings and commercial establishments within the county for fire code safety; and preparing arson cases for prosecution and conducts training for fire prevention.