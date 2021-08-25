For the past seven years Councilmember Vernia Calhoun has received monthly calls from concerned citizens regarding dilapidated structures, a lot of them in her district, with little ability to address the problem.
In fact, Calhoun said that the issue of abandoned, dilapidated houses and lots going unaddressed in Marshall has been a key issue since she moved back to the area in 2007. Organizations such as the Newtown Neighborhood Association who have tried to address the problem have had little success.
“This is a big problem. It affects our public health, safety and the welfare of our citizens. It is an eye sore, and it lowers property values,” Calhoun said.
For these reasons, Calhoun brought a discussion to city council two weeks ago with a potential solution, a new registration and regulation ordinance to address these vacant structures and lots.
“The ordinance would begin the process of contacting these property owners, and getting them registered within a certain amount of time when the property will be vacant,” Calhoun said.
She said that the idea came to her after years of receiving calls about these structures going unaddressed, with no solution being offered within the city.
By researching other cities in the area Calhoun said that she discovered cities such as Arlington utilize a similar ordinance to not only address these structures, but prevent future ones from popping up within the city.
She emphasized that the key issue that both the city, and associations such as Newtown have run into with addressing these properties, is that the owners cannot be located or contacted.
If the new ordinance were to be enacted it would require property owners to register, as well as assign a contact person for city officials to contact in case there are any issues with the property.
“This is not just for dwellings either,” Calhoun said. “This will address all properties, including downtown business fronts, industry, all commercial and private property.”
The registration process would be simple, according to Calhoun, and would require the property owners to pay a yet undermined fee as well.
Fellow councilmembers met the idea with a wave of support, spurring conversations during council’s budget workshop last week to ensure funds were prepared in the 2022 budget to start addressing these structures.
“I think this will be very beneficial to our city,” Calhoun said.
Along with the idea for a potential ordinance, Newtown Association members presented council with a list of vacant lots or dilapidated structures within the city, which Councilmember Amanda Abraham said would be a great jumping off point for when the city begins to address these structures.
Calhoun said that city attorney Scott Rectenwald is currently working on a draft of the new ordinance that will be presented at a council meeting in the future for approval.