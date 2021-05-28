City councilmembers approved additional expenses related to the new Animal Adoption Center in Marshall during Thursday’s city council meeting.
“We’re getting very close to getting completed out there,” said City Manager Mark Rohr, stating that the last estimate that he received stated the shelter would be open June 10.
The additional expenses were voted to be approved at a cost not exceeding $65,000, with all councilmembers voting for approval, with the exemption of councilmember Vernia Calhoun, who voted in opposition to the meeting.
Rohr presented on the costs during Thursday’s meeting, kicking it off with a presentation of a previous city council meeting video to showcase exactly what funding was promised for what.
The presentation was from a council meeting in 2020, where approval for the funding of the design build contract for the building was approved at $1,599,974, with the city contributing $900,000.
Rohr said that the project is not over budget, and that the original funds allocated were specified for the building costs, not including the additional cost of furniture, fixtures and equipment.
The costs of furniture, fixtures and equipment (FFE) covered a wide range of resources needed to open the shelter, and according to Rohr cost the city about $36,743, which was reduced to $25,000 by utilizing funds raised through the city’s mural project. The mural project is allowing residents to purchase portraits of animals inside the new animal adoption city.
The costs for the FFE, as well as the cost of the previously approved contract with Shelter Planners of America, total the $65,000 appropriated in the budget item.
“What we sought to accomplish has been accomplished, it has been a success,” Rohr said.
Community member Jerry Cargill spoke during citizens comments to commend the city on the work it has done thus far on the animal control center, stating that it “one of the best collaborations that I have seen in Marshall.”
City officials also held a public hearing on, and then voted to approve, an ordinance that amended the official zoning map for the property at 2560 East End Boulevard South.
The approval converted the property’s zoning from General Business and Agriculture and Estate Zoning to Multi-Family Zoning, with the owner and developers stating that the intention is to create a senior living complex at that property.
The 12.4 acre piece of land will be converted to build a senior living complex which will house 48 units for members 55 years old or older, according to Michael Fogle with Trinity, the company attempting to create the project.
Fogle said that the council previously approved a portion of the project that was brought to their attention in February this year. He estimated that the total cost of the project will be slightly over $7 million.
“This is a step in the process, to make sure the land is properly zoned,” Fogle said.
Director of Community and Economic Development Fabio Angell said that the project fits perfectly within the Mobilize Marshall plan because it both stimulates the local economy and provides for alternative senior living facilities within Marshall.
Police Chief Cliff Carruth also presented councilmembers with an amendment to the city’s no parking ordinance, which was approved by councilmembers. The amendment erected signs on the East and West sides of the 1500 and 1600 block of Pecan Street, adjacent to the Marshall Early Childhood Center, to prevent parking during school days from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Carruth said that the amendment was requested by the MISD transportation director and the school district police department, due to the ongoing issues that have been caused by obstructions on the road.
Carruth also presented on an ordinance for council approval that regulated the speed of vehicles upon a certain section of FM 1997 within the corporate limits of Marshall. The ordinance authorizes the Texas Department of Transportation to erect signs, prescribing penalties, repealing all ordinances in conflict with it and providing a savings clause.
Blair Blackburn, President of ETBU, spoke on the issue during citizens comments, speaking in favor of the speed changes. He stated that that particular stretch of road goes right through the school’s campus, and that the high rate of speed has caused safety concerns for students and staff.
The Texas Department of Transportation sent a recommendation for the changes to MPD after the school requested changes, which prompted the official ordinance change.
Rush Harris with the Marshall Economic Development Corporation also presented the groups semi-annual expense report.
Harris outlined a number of projects MEDCO has been working on this year, including recruiting TieTek Global who brought in an additional 40 jobs to the area.
He also discussed working with the startup NXTERA, who has brought in eight new employees to the area, and Thumper Fabrication, another Marshall start-up, which manufactures accessories for ATVS and UTVs. Harris also added that Thumper Fabrication will be adding a $2.5 million expansion and hiring 10 new employees this year.
MEDCO has also been working with the city on a number of projects, including the Cradle of Entrepreneurship program that the organization has already allocated $50,000.
In total, Harris said that MEDCO has $228,000 planned to be allocated in incentive value to businesses so far this year.
Additionally, he said that a new project started yesterday, which will be brought to the Marshall city council in the future for approval. This new project will, according to Harris, will be brought up next month potentially offering 50 new jobs with an average wage of $70,000 and $1 million in capital improvements planned within city limits.
He stated that MEDCO is also working with Connected Nation Texas, to do surveys of residents or business segments that identify gaps in usage and coverage for broadband in the area.
Harris said that moving forward, one major focus on MEDCO would be workforce development in Marshall.
“We have to have more workers, and we have to have more trained workers” Harris said, explaining that Marshall, and Harrison County, have a wide range of jobs available to them.
Angell also presented an ordinance for council’s approval during the meeting, regarding the creation of a tax increment finance zone (TIFZ) in Marshall.
The ordinance was approved by council, and designates the geographic area for the zone, describes it boundaries and creates a board of directors, as well as establishes a tax increment fund for the zone.
This ordinance was delayed at a previous council meeting, during which Councilmember Amanda Abraham worked with Angell to clarify language surrounding the board of the new TIFZ.
The new zone works by raising money in the form of increment tax revenues over the next 15 years so the city can pay for infrastructure projects. The proposal is to create a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone, which allows for any “tax increments” accrued over and above a tax base at “year 0” over the following 15 years of the life of the TIF, which will be captured into a TIF Fund.
This money will be used for “reinvestment” purposes, namely, to fund the infrastructure projects needed within the proposed “tax increment reinvestment” zone.
Acting City Attorney Scott Rectenwald also presented to council members on an interlocal agreement between the city and the housing authority, which was requested by the city earlier this year.
The agreement was approved unanimously by councilmembers, and defines both groups respective roles, addresses future Payment In Lieu of Taxes Payments, and reiterates the Council’s previous resolution that no PILOT taxes are due for the years prior to December 31, 2020.
The agreement was requested previously by Calhoun, to have something official that outlines those changes.
Finally, Mayor Amy Ware also presented a proclamation declaring May 31 as “World No Tobacco Day” in the city of Marshall during Thursday’s meeting.