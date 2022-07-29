tstc1.jpg
A student trains with TSTC’s Lineman program.

 TSTC Waco/Special to the News Messenger

The Marshall City Council unanimously approved a request made by the Marshall Economic Development Corporation on Thursday to match grant funds up to $150,000 for a Texas Workforce Commission Grant benefitting TSTC Marshall campus.

The grant is not guaranteed, according to MEDCO director Rush Harris, but rather the approval allowed the corporation to offer matching grant funds, which is a requirement for continuation in the states application process for the grant.

