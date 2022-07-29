The Marshall City Council unanimously approved a request made by the Marshall Economic Development Corporation on Thursday to match grant funds up to $150,000 for a Texas Workforce Commission Grant benefitting TSTC Marshall campus.
The grant is not guaranteed, according to MEDCO director Rush Harris, but rather the approval allowed the corporation to offer matching grant funds, which is a requirement for continuation in the states application process for the grant.
If approved by Texas Workforce Commission, TSTC could potentially receive up to $150,000 in grant funds to benefit the current line workers program available at the campus, with an additional $150,000 provided by MEDCO.
The funds would be used to replace one of the campus’s bucket trucks, as well as add an additional one to offer the program the ability to expand as more students funnel in to take the courses.
“Until recently we haven’t really engaged much in the grant world, but we are looking now,” Harris said, “We are looking for more opportunities to leverage our funds with the state.”
The new trucks would be used exclusively at the Marshall campus and provide students with the ability to achieve their required approval on the trucks, needed to achieve both a certificate and associate’s degrees through the program.
Harris added that the school has seen an increased interest in the program, which offers work force training for a highlight in demand job with a starting average salary in Texas around $80,000. A minimum of 100 students a year are expected to train through the program.
“It is a highly lucrative field, and this program offers more training for our local workforce to get them in high demand jobs,” Harris said.
The approval allowed MEDCO and TSTC Marshall to take the next steps in the grant process through the Texas Workforce Commission.