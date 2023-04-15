Marshall City Council approved the next steps in the city’s ongoing streetscaping program during the regular city council meeting Thursday this week.
Council approved a bid for Rayford Truck and Tractor to perform overlay work on a number of Marshall streets as the second portion of this year’s streetscaping, for a bid of a little over $1 million.
The company was the only one to submit a bid for the project, with Reynolds and Kay also planning to submit a bid, but writing a letter instead indicating they would be unable to due to high volume of work.
Funding for the project comes from two sources, the city’s street maintenance fund which has available $363,000 for the project, as well as an additional $750,000 from the use of balance fund from sales tax, slated for street maintenance use.
City officials stated that the reconstruction work would be the focus of roads with a pavement condition index (PCI) reading of 39 or less for this year’s reconstruction, as well as covering roads that the city has previously replaced water mains on.
Last year city officials replaced two inch water mains on a number of Marshall streets, including Bean Street, Goodwin Street, Medill Street, Wilson Street and Wood Street, all of which will now be reconstructed during this year’s program.
The reconstruction work will cover over 40,000 ft of full area road work during this phase of the project.
Additional streets slated for reconstruction this year include parts of:
- E Bowie Street
- S Grove Street
- 1St Street
- W Austin Street
- Caddo Drive
- N Fulton Street
- Jeff Davis Street
- Brimm Street
- Lon Street
- Lynoak Street
- E Martindale Drive
- Williams Road
- Denise Drive
- Fitzgerald Street
- Main Street
- Myrtlewood Drive
- Oak Street
- Oakley Street