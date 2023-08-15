Marshall city council unanimously approved an ordinance this week that allowed for a three percent increase in service fees for Republic Elite trash collection within the city.
The rate increase is an annual issue, according to Public Works Director Eric Powell, who said that in May every year the company sends a letter indicating the rate changes for the new season.
This year the company requested a three percent increase, which according to Powell translates into a $5.64 increase for residential customers and a $9 increase for commercial customers.
The vote was approved unanimously during the city’s regularly scheduled council meeting this Thursday. Councilmembers do not control the percentage of rate increases presented by the company.