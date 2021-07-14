The Marshall City Council recently approved the 45th grant to a local business through the city’s small business grant fund program.
The program is funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Block Development Grant, and so far has delegated $141,036 to local businesses in Marshall.
The city created the grant fund program as a way to help Marshall small businesses adapt their businesses to changing conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is a reimbursement for a maximum of $2,500 of eligible costs including equipment, software, supplies, safety equipment and financial support.
After last week’s approval of a $2,500 grant to Downtown Girls and Brother leaves only 10 maximum grants left available for local businesses before funds run out for the program.
Eligible businesses include, but are not limited to, retail (storefront), food and beverage, personal care (barbershop, nail salons, spas, etc.), automobile, mobile (food) vendors, maintenance, education/training, health/wellness, art galleries, gyms, and small manufacturing businesses. Businesses must have 25 or fewer employees and have been open and operating as of Jan. 1, 2020.
Business owners interested in taking advantage of the remaining grant funds can find more information on the program, as well as the application on the city’s website at www.marshalltexas.net.