Amy Ware was selected as the next mayor of Marshall during Thursday’s city council meeting, with Amanda Abraham selected as the new mayor pro-tem. It was the first in-person meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Councilmembers Amy Ware, Leo Morris, Marvin Bonner and Jennifer Truelove also took the oath of office during the meeting.
Ware, Morris and Bonner are all incumbent councilmembers, with Jennifer Truelove stepping in as the new Councilmembers for District 1 after she ran unopposed for the position.
Truelove replaced Mayor Terri Brown as the District 1 representative, after Brown opted not to rerun for the position in May.
“It has been an honor for me to serve the city that I have wholeheartedly loved with all my heart,” said Brown during the meeting. “I am just proud to have been a part of that, and a part of the team.”
Brown was presented with a plaque honoring her time working with the city that was presented by Councilmember Ware during the meeting.
“Tonight we only have one outgoing city council member, Mayor Terri Brown, she has continued to serve the city with kindness in her heart, and an eye to the future of what our city can accomplish,” Ware said. “We are going to miss you, and we thank you.”
Also, during the meeting Community and Economic Development Director Fabio Angell held a public hearing on the project plan and financing plan, for the creation of a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ), after which councilmembers voted against the ordinance. No one spoke during the public hearing.
The ordinance would have designated a geographic area for the TIRZ, stated the boundaries of the zone, created a board of directors for the zone, established a tax increment fund for the zone, contained findings related to the creation of the zone, provided a termination date for the zone and caused the zone to go into immediate effective if approved.
Councilmember Abraham brought up a concern over the clarity of the language surrounding the section of the ordinance that discussed members of the board for the TIRZ, and the council decided to vote against the item until the language can be cleaned up.
City Manager Mark Rohr also presented on the city’s new Quality of Life Plan during the meeting, stating that the plan fulfills a portion of the city’s 2019 Mobilize Marshall plan, created with community input. The plan was unanimously approved by councilmembers.
The plan offers the creation of a new Quality of Life Task Force made up of Ashli Dansby and Colin Brady as co-chairs, with members Willie Davis, Kendrick Biggs, Chad Patterson, Leo Morris, Eric Powell, Ryan Erwin, James Love and Mallori James.
Dansby and Brady presented on the plan to councilmembers during Thursday’s meeting, explaining that the Quality of Life plan will be broken into two phases.
Under phase one, the four initial projects will consist of the creation of a Parks and Recreation study, the development of the T&P Pond, the creation of a sports authority and the improvement of existing parks and recreation facilities.
Once completed the taskforce will move on to phase two, which encompasses the creation of new parks and recreational facilities throughout the city of Marshall.
“I am really excited about this, and I can’t wait to see it. This is something we have talked about through our Mobilize Marshall,” said Councilmember Calhoun regarding the project.
Acting City Attorney Scott Rectenwald also presented to councilmembers during the meeting regarding the discussion of and action regarding terminating, modifying or continuing a Chapter 380 Economic Development Agreement with the Marshall Mall Investors, now known as the Marshall Place.
One representative from Marshall Place, Jerry Tate from Tyler, addressed the council regarding the issues during the citizens comments portion of the meeting.
Tate addressed what he called the “mistakes and discrepancies” in the Chapter 380 Agreement that have only recently come about, after he said previous Community and Economic Development Director Wes Morrison left the city for another position.
He said that there was a portion of the agreement that required the Marshall Mall to get tax information from Hobby Lobby, among other issues. Tate said that it is his position that the Mall has more than provided for their share of the agreement, and he asked councilmembers to address the issue fairly.
Rohr said that in 2018 the city of Marshall got into agreement with Marshall Mall investors where they agreed to certain improvements to attract and maintain Hobby Lobby at the mall, as well as employ and maintain 35 or equivalent employees, and provide financial reports sent to the state comptroller for Hobby Lobby. In exchange, city agreed to make development payments on sales that exceed $2 million for that year.
Rohr added that it was his position that the city is not obligated to pay the MMI, since they did not provide for their portion of the contract.
“We think it is a dangerous president to set in terms of coming close enough in a contract, we can’t establish a reputation as the city of Marshall that you just have to get close and we will let you slide on the rest of it,” he said.
Most recently Rohr said that Marshall Mall Investors (MMI) proposed a modification to the agreement to encompass the 50 jobs brought to Marshall through the Marshall Place by Blue Cross Blue Shields instead of the required 35 jobs from Hobby Lobby.
Councilmembers moved to go into closed session to discuss the matter with Rectenwald, after which they reconvened and voted unanimously to terminate the agreement.
“We do really really appreciate all of the investments that you have made in our community, and we hope you continue to make those investments,” Abraham said.
Councilmembers also approved three new applications for the city’s Small Business Grant program during the meeting. All grants approved were for the maximum amount of $2,500 with Clarks Barber Shop, B&E’s Tee Print Shop and Vicky’s Divine salon all receiving approval.
With these approvals, 16 grants worth the maximum of $2,500 are still available for local business owners through the program before funds run out, with Angell stating that the program has given out 36 applications already.
Councilmembers also unanimously approved an amendment to the Oak Lawn Municipal Golf Course rates. The new rating system will keep cart rentals at $10 for 9-holes per person, but raise the price to $15 to rent a cart for 18-holes and $20 per person for a 27-hole course.
Mallori James, the Tourism and Cultural Arts Director, presented the amendment during the meeting, stating that the previously proposed rate increase for the carts was simply not sufficient to cover the costs to maintain the carts.
Police Chief Cliff Carruth was presented a proclamation designating the week of May 9 through 15 as “Police Week” and May 15 as “Peace Officers Memorial Day” in Marshall.
“I think the whole council knows that it is not an easy job, and it is often a thankless job, so we thank you,” said Ware.
This declaration coincides with the Marshall Police Departments Officer Memorial service event that took place in downtown Marshall on Wednesday this week.
Public Works Director Eric Powell was also presented a proclamation on Thursday, designating May 16 through May 23 as “National Public Works Week” in Marshall.