Marshall city councilmembers passed a resolution during Thursday’s regular city council meeting regarding setting a public hearing for the city’s 2022 fiscal budget.
The date for the public hearing is set for Aug 26, at 6 p.m., during the next regular city council meeting.
Additionally during Thursday’s meeting councilmembers held a public hearing, to consider approval of an ordinance to amend the official zoning map for a property located in the 5100 block of N. Victory Dr.
City Community and Economic Development Director Fabio Angell presented on the item, stating that the 120 acre lot is located East of the Oakwood Municipal Golf Course, and that the amendment would allow this development to have varying lot sizes.
The property owner and applicant for the amendment to the zoning map is Thomas Holyfield, who requested the property be rezoned from agriculture and estate to planned development.
After no one came forward to address the topic during the public hearing, councilmembers approved the amendment.
Angell added that the last housing development of this size was actually considered and approved by council was 20 years ago.
“It is a fantastic project for the city,” Angell said.
Councilmember Vernia Calhoun also held a discussion on Thursday to address a potential registration and regulation ordinance to address vacant properties, over grown lots and building regulations.
Two community members came to the council during citizens comments to discuss the issues surround dilapidated houses and lots within the Newtown Neighborhood, Julia Williams and Herbert Tenison, both members of the Newtown Neighborhood Association.
Williams said that she hoped to see the council address the issue of these properties in the neighborhood, because the current process is not working.
“We want to solicit your help as the association it is very important that you try to improve on the process that has been established to deal with condemned and substandard structures,” Williams said. “I want to impress upon you the need to change what you’re doing, because it is not working to the extent in Marshall for it to be what we want it to be.”
Tenison discussed the issues surrounding over grown lots, which make corners hard to drive around and unpleasant to look at.
“I, too, am a Newtown association member, and we have a really big problem in the appearance of Newtown with the overgrown lots and dilapidated structures. But Newtown isn’t the only place in Marshall, It is all over Marshall,” Calhoun said.
She said that this is the reason why she felt the city should adopt a registration regulation ordinance, the purpose of which is to help protect the health, safety and welfare of citizens by preventing blight protecting property values and ensuring neighborhood integrity.
The ordinance would also provide a way for city officials to contact property owners, as well as have owners file a maintenance plan to address the dilapidated structure.
“That’s a negative look on our city,” Calhoun said.
Calhoun received support from the majority of councilmembers during the conversation, including adamant support by councilmembers Amanda Abraham, Jennifer Truelove and Leo Morris.
“It is a problem and it has been a problem for years,” Calhoun said. “We can do better, and we need to hold these home owners accountable for their vacant structures.”
Public Works Director Eric Powell also presented to council on Thursday, seeking approval for a final change order for the city’s 200 block of N. Washington Redevelopment Project, which was granted.
The change order is for a net decrease of about $39,590, and is required to finalize the project.
“What this change order effectively does is balance out all of the budget items that we already have done,” Powell said.
Council then considered a formal acceptance of the completion of the project, which included the release of final payment and retainage to the contractor. The acceptance was approved unanimously.
“I want to commend you on the job that has been done,” said councilmember Marvin Bonner. “It really has given a facelift to downtown Marshall.”
Fire Chief Reggie Cooper also presented to council on Thursday, seeking approval of the purchase of three cardiac monitors/defibrillators with associated service contracts.
The city’s 2021 budget allotted for $120,000 of emergency service district funds to be used in the purchase of equipment. The three new cardiac monitors will cost about $117,577, saving $2,423 from the original budget cost.
The purchase was approved, with Cooper saying that the monitors will be used in the city’s front line ambulances, and will come with a total of six years extended warranty service.
Community and Economic Development Director Fabio Angell also presented to council on Thursday, seeking approval for two new applications for the city’s Small Business Grant Fund Application program.
Dickson Insurance Agency and Bull of the Woods both received approval of their applications for the maximum grant amount of $2,500 during the meeting.
Angell said that with these approvals, 47 grants have been given out through the program, with funds left over for about eight more.
Councilmembers also approved a resolution that authorized the city to request approval to participate in the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts cooperative purchasing program, which will allow the city to purchase goods and services at a discounted rate.
Library Director Anna Lane presented on Thursday regarding the Marshall Public Library’s 2021-2025 strategic plan, which was approved unanimously.
She said that the report is done every five years, and that this year’s report focus’s on five areas, collections, facilities, marketing, service and technology, which were developed with the library board and staff.
“Our goal is to always meet the community’s needs,” Lane said.
Councilmember Jennifer Truelove also held a conversation during the meeting regarding the upcoming Wonderland of Lights festival.
Main Street Manager Veronique Ramirez presented on the festival and changes made in the last few weeks.
Ramirez answered a number of questions about the festival that were posed by councilmembers, including how many city staff members were required to work each night.
She said that the ticket booth, carousel and skating rink all city staff to operated, including three employees at the ticket booth and one at each other.
Questions regarding the budget for Wonderland of Lights, including what the hot funds portion of the $30,000 budget can be used for, were also posed during the meeting, which Ramirez said can be used only for advertising, marketing and other printed materials, signage and other things of that nature.
Additionally Ramirez explained that the new dates that community members can reserve for private parties are a way to bring more community members to the event on Tuesday and Wednesday, the slowest days for the event.
She also explained that there is a real need for community volunteers to come out and support the event, with more information available on what needs to be done and where they can work on the city’s website at www.marshalltexas.net.
Mayor Amy Ware also discussed a proposal for a Veterans Day Parade in Marshall. Marshall Elks Lodge representative Kelly Baker said that the organization has begun planning Veterans Day parade for this year, Nov. 11, with an alternate date of Nov. 13.
He said that the event will offer partnership opportunities for city of Marshall to honor its veterans. As well as have local businesses, organizations and other veterans groups come together to celebrate the event.
“We plan this to be the next big thing in Marshall,” Baker said.
More information on the event as it is released will be available through the Marshall News Messenger.