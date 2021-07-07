Marshall City Council will hold a public hearing then consider an ordinance to potentially annex a 126.51-acre tract of land in the Joseph Fields Survey, A-249, in Harrison County, in regards to the newly planned Piney Park.
The public hearing will be hosted outside of the regular citizens comment portion of the meeting, and offers community members the opportunity to specifically address the annexation agenda item before council votes on it.
The ordinance, if approved, would officially annex the land intended for Piney Park into Marshall city limits, a request that was made by the company.
During the last council meeting, the councilmembers approved a Chapter 380 Economic Development agreement with Piney Park, with City Manager Mark Rohr stating that the annexation is the next step in their ongoing agreement.
Rush Harris with the Marshall Economic Development Corporation (MEDCO) will also present to councilmembers on Thursday, for approval of an expenditure over $50,000.
The project involves a contribution by MEDCO of $250,000 toward the overall project costs of the East Texas Baptist University (ETBU) Great Commission Center. The report on the project by MEDCO states that the overall investment being made by ETBU in the structure is over $8 million.
The contribution to project costs will contribute toward a $1.5 million challenge grant provided by the J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation. With the MEDCO’s additional contribution of $250,000, the challenge grant can double the amount toward the project, provided it is achieved by July 21 this year.
The report states that MEDCO has four major interests in the project, including:
1. The retention and creation of primary jobs
2. The development of a career center
3. Development of entrepreneurs
4. Internship opportunities
Also during the meeting, councilmembers will hear from Dr. Jim Harris with a report from the Health Services Study Group on the Marshall hospital.
The group was formed in response to the Mobilize Marshall plan, formed with public input in 2019, to evaluate and address the medical situation in Marshall as well as the perceived medical changes in the community related to the Christus Good Shephard Marshall Hospital.
Rohr will also present to councilmembers during the meeting on a report regarding the 2021 winter storm event in East Texas.
Community and Economic Director Fabio Angell will also request council approval on Thursday for one new application for the city’s Small Business Grant Fund.
The application is for the maximum grant amount of $2,500 and is requested by Downtown Girls and Brother in Marshall.
If approved, the program will have given out 45 total grant funds to local businesses to assist in costs occurred during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.
Finally, during the meeting, Mayor Amy Ware will present a certificate and gift of appreciation to Ed Hoffman, John Endicott, and Eva Oliver for their volunteer service to the city of Marshall.
Hoffman has served on the Planning and Zoning Commission from 2014 to 2020, and has served the maximum consecutive term of six years in volunteer service. Endicott has served on the Keep Marshall Beautiful Committee from 2016 to 2020, and has served his maximum of two terms in the volunteer service.
Oliver served on the Marshall Public Library Board of Trustees from 2017 to 2020, and has served her maximum of two terms in the volunteer service to the city of Marshall.
Thursday’s meeting will be held in person and virtually at Marshall City Hall at 401 S. Alamo St. The meeting will be conducted utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool, as well as, a standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during Citizen Comment can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.