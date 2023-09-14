Marshall City Councilmembers will consider the final approval of an ordinance which would authorize the issuance and then sale of a combination tax and revenue certificate of obligation during Thursday’s planned council meeting.
The certificate of obligation would be for the amount of $13,675,000, and would cover a wide range of projects throughout the city of Marshall.
These projects include convention center roofing, HVAC and renovations, fire stations and fire facility improvements and fire apparatus, police department improvements consisting of parking and expanding the Emergency Command Center & Training Room, information technology and public safety communication upgrades, municipal administrative building improvements, fleet fuel facility, arena improvements consisting of drainage, parking and electrical upgrades, park and recreational facility improvements, street and road improvements including related lighting, signage and streetscape improvements, drainage and detention pond improvements, water system meters and paying legal, fiscal, engineering, architectural and other professional services in connection with these projects.
Council will also consider the official approval of the proposed 2024 city budget during this Thursday’s meeting, as well as the new tax rate of $0.565201 per $100 valuation.
City officials have already presented on the new budget during the last regular city council meeting, as well as posted the new tax rate publicly as is required by Texas law.
Additionally during the meeting councilmembers will consider approval of letter of intent for the city to purchase a 2024 Frazer ambulance and all related equipment for the Marshall Fire Department.
Council also has plans to hold discussions on both Texas House Bill 969 as well as an overgrown lot on Alvin Street in Marshall during the meeting.
The city secretary will also present on open positions on a variety of city boards, commissions and committees that officials were looking to have filled this year.
Finally, council will break in to closed session to discuss real property.
Thursday’s meeting is planned for 6 p.m. at Marshall City Hall as well as streamed online at the city’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/MarshallTexas.net. More information and direct links to speak during citizens comments can be found on the city website at www.marshalltexas.net.