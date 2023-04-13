Marshall City Councilmember will consider two rezoning requests within city limits this Thursday, during the regularly scheduled councilmeeting at 6 p.m. at Marshall City Hall.
The first of the two rezoning requests will be for 3311 East End Blvd. S in Marshall, which is requested for rezoning from single family detached to general business.
The request is being made by Robert Parkinson who is both the applicant and property owner, and he is making the request to construct either a retail space, or multifamily housing on the property.
The rezoning requests will also have a public comments portion, for community members to speak on the specific rezoning requests before council considers them.
The second of the two requests is for property located at 3580 W Pinecrest Dr. in Marshall from agriculture and estate to general business.
The property is owned by L&S Development, with Crystal Shrader making the application request to rezone the property to construct office space and truck parking.
Councilmembers will also consider awarding a contract for the second portion of the city’s streetscaping project, which covers reconstruction work.
Only one bid was placed on the project, by Rayford’s Truck and Tractor for $1,008,037, which city Public Works Director Eric Powell recommended for council to approve.
Community members and council will also hear from Community and Economic Development Director Garnett Johnson, who will present on the public hearing for the community block grant program’s annual action plan.
Mayor Amy Ware will also present a proclamation during the meeting to honor National Police Memorial Day and Police Week as well as offer recognition to Community Healthcore thanking them for their continued service to the citizens of Marshall and the surrounding communities.
After the regular meeting council will break into closed session before reconvening to adjourn officially.
Thursday’s meeting is planned for 6 p.m. at Marshall City Hall, and will be held in person as well as online streamed through the city’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/marshallcityhall. More information and direct links to view the upcoming meeting can be found there.