Marshall City Council will host a public hearing regarding zoning changes on property near Piney Park and hear about a potential project in the Marshall Business Park during Thursday's city council meeting.
The public hearing and recommended ordinance will be regarding changing the zoning for Piney Park from A&E (Agriculture and Estate) to C-3 (General Business) located in the 600 block of Martin Lake Road.
Piney Park is a Christmas amusement facility under construction located at the junction of Interstate 20 and US Highway 59 on 126-acre tract of land.
The public hearing will be hosted outside of the regular citizens comment portion of the meeting, and offers community members the opportunity to specifically address the zoning agenda item before council votes on it.
Marshall Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Rush Harris will also be presenting a $2.83 million property development expenditure for council approval.
The project will allow further development at the business park located at Loop 390 and State Highway 43. The project includes moving 1.2 million cubic yards of dirt to create 170 acres of developable land.
This move, according to MEDCO information provided in the council packet, would allow Marshall to have large site ready tracts for potential businesses to move into the business park.
Also on the agenda
Council will hear from the Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth on the police department applying for the 2021 Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant from the U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance. As part of the grant, both the city and Harrison County must agree how to share the grant.
If awarded the grant, the police department plans to use the money for nine new TASER devices and associate holders and batteries.
City council will also present Keep Marshall Beautiful beautification award winners for the month of July.
Two winners have been chosen to be recognized for the month of July: the residential property at 3005 Victory Drive owned by Bobby and Tersa Mace and the commercial property 314 S. Lafayette St. by Julie J. Simmons.
A presentation to outgoing board, committee and commission volunteers will be made by Mayor Amy Ware.
Awards to be presented will include Charlie Oliver who served on the planning and zoning commission from 2014-20, Ken Poindexter who served on the Marshall Public Library Board from 2017-20 and Ruby Pye who served on the Main Street Advisory Board from 2015-20.
Director of Public Works Eric Powell will present information to city council regarding the purchase of two new 2021 Ford F-350 4X4 crew cab trucks, which will be assigned to the city's distribution and collection division.
Funding for the trucks was approved in the city's 2021 budget and will be used to replace two aging trucks from the city's fleet. The total expenditure is $101,250.
Council will also consider becoming a participant as part of a coalition of cities in proceedings between the Railroad Commission of Texas, relating to House Bill 1520 regarding bonds proceeds of which gas utilities would use to pay for the cost of natural gas charges ratepayers during the winter storm of February 2021.
Thursday’s meeting will be held in person and virtually at Marshall City Hall at 6 p.m. at 401 S. Alamo St. The meeting will be conducted utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool, as well as a standard conference call.
Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during the citizen comment period can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.