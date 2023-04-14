Development is ongoing in Marshall this year, with city councilmembers unanimously approving two requests this week for rezoning of previously vacant properties within the city, during Thursdays council meeting.
Community Development Director Garnett Johnson presented on the items to council, which both came with recommended approvals from the city’s planning and zoning commission.
The first of the approved rezoning requests was made for 3311 East End Blvd. S in Marshall, to be rezoned from single family to general business.
Applicant and property owner Robert Parkinson stated in the application their intention was to transform the vacant space into either retail business space, or to construct multifamily homes on the property.
Johnson added that an extension of a water main for the connecting business by about 100 feet would be required upon approval.
A public hearing on the item was held during the meeting, with no one coming forward to speak on the item. Additionally, 11 notices were sent out to property owners surrounding the vacant lot, with one inquiry made but no negative feedback given to the development prospects.
Councilmember Amanda Abraham did suggest that the city look into traffic patterns, and consider doing traffic studies before rezoning requests are made and not after, due to the potential affect on local traffic when adding businesses to a residential area.
“When you change a residential street to commercial you could have a lot of additional traffic going through there,” Abraham said.
Her sentiments were echoed by councilmember Marvin Bonner, who agreed that the city has historically had issues with backed up traffic in similar situations.
The second of the two approved zoning changes was for the vacant property currently located at 3580 W Pinecrest Dr. in Marshall. The application was made by Crystal Shrader, with the property owned by L&S Development, with plans to construct a new office building and truck parking on the property.
The currently vacant property constitutes 11.4 acres of land, with the applicants requesting a change from agriculture and estate to general business.
Additional considerations for the planned business on the property not affecting surrounding residents, including a 50 ft tree line buffer, have already been planned by the developers.
An additional public hearing was held on the second rezoning item, with no community members coming forward to speak. 10 letters were also sent out in advance of the meeting to surrounding properties, with no inquiries or negative reactions given to the potential development.