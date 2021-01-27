Members of the Marshall City Council will host a public hearing regarding the rate changes for the Oak Lawn Municipal Golf Course on Thursday, during the city’s virtual meeting at 6 p.m.
Members from the community will have the ability to address the council about this issue outside of the regular citizens comments portion of the meeting.
Councilmembers will then discuss and consider the potential rate changes after the public hearing.
Also during the meeting, councilmembers will discuss the potential appointment of a new City Seceratary.
Additionally, councilmembers will hear a presentation on Thursday by Max Westbrook, of the Texas Police Chiefs Association, in recognition of the Marshall Police Department.
In preparation of the upcoming city council election in May, city councilemembers will also consider a resolution ordering a general election for district’s one, two, three and four during the meeting, along with a resolution calling for a joint election agreement with the Marshall Independent School District.
Police Chief Cliff Carruth will also present to the council on Thursday, presenting a resolution that if approved, will authorize the MPD to apply for the 2021 Texas Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant.
Councilmembers will also consider more applications for the city’s Small Business Grant Fund, which will be presented by Community and Economic Director Fabio Angell.
Council will also consider the approval of “change order #1” in regards to the ongoing N Washington Avenue Redevelopment Project during the meeting.
Thursday’s meeting will be conducted utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool, as well as, a standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during Citizen Comment can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.