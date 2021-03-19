Police Chief Cliff Carruth presented information on potential new animal control ordinances for the city of Marshall at Thursday’s city council meeting, to go along side the building of the new Animal Adoption Center.
Carruth said that the city committee in charge of overseeing the new animal adoption center program has been working to examine best practices, work with veterinarians and other successful shelter program workers, and meet with the Friends of Marshall Animals to create a comprehensive list of new ordinances for the city to consider.
“These updated ordinances can and will make Marshall a leader in animal care in East Texas,” Carruth said, “We must also update our ordinances, because the new building is just a building.”
The presentation included information on these potential new ordinances, to update and inform the council on what they can expect when they are later presented for their approval.
“We really need to finish this building of course, but we also need to update our ordinances. It is necessary to make sure that the new adoption center is a success,” Carruth said.
Five new potential ordinances were presented, including the first and most important, a space and neuter ordinance.
“I cannot emphasize enough that this ordinance is crucial,” Carruth said.
The ordinance would require the spade or neutering of all animals in the city of Marshall, which extends pet life, lessens aggressive behavior, lessens the likely hood of pets to roam along with a number of other benefits.
“This is also a natural component of helping to control our natural pet population as well,” Councilmember Amy Ware added.
The second ordinance would be a tethering law, or dog at large ordinance, which would provide rules as far as leash and restraint requirements, as well as anti-tethering rules.
The ordinance would require 150 sq. ft. for each dog outside, and would require animals not be tethered to a fixed point, but rather in a line that won’t prevent movement, or create a potential health hazard for the animal.
The third ordinance is a public nuisance ordinance, which would allow animal control officers more of an ability to deal with calls related to animals other than dogs. The fourth is an annual rabies vaccine ordinance, and the fifth is an ordinance that would require a low cost microchip implant for each animal in Marshall.
“Were no going out proactively to enforce these ordinances,” Carruth said. “The only time when we come in contact with the animal is when we get a call or a complaint about the animal. Our animal control officers are very good, and they always give them a warning to let them know how to fix it.”
Carruth added that these ordinances main function will be to give animal control officers a tool to deal with an issue if there is an owner that is unwilling to cooperate.
Councilmembers also approved an add on cost to the original agreement for the Johnson Street Sidewalk Improvement Project at the price of almost $69,000.
The project is through an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation to rebuild the sidewalks on Johnson Street that was agreed upon in 2017.
Eric Powell, the city’s Public Works Director, said that the project was delayed due to the need for engineering revisions.
The original agreement was for TxDot to handle the actual construction of the project, with the city agreeing to pay for a portion, along with anything outside of the original scope of the project.
This revision is one of those costs, which was discovered after the project began, leading the a needed reworking of the design of the drainage system.
Powell also presented an update for councilmembers on the city’s 10 year Capital Improvement Plan, that was first presented to the council in October 2019.
Powell said that the plan now reflects changes to be made starting in 2023, due to delays on many major projects due to the outbreak of COVID-19 last year, along with the addition of other problems discovered this past year.
“When we talk about our infrastructure, and we talk about all of things we are trying to make better, some of the main topics we talk about is we have an aging system,” Powell said.
He explained that nothing has majorly changed since the last time he presented the CIP to the council, though the public works department has been working within their operating budget to fix as many smaller budget items.
The issue that Powell said the department is facing is that they do not have funding for many of the large repairs that need to be made to the city’s infrastructure.
Powell said that the department has been and will continue to apply for grants for a number of the larger projects planned in the CIP, as well as consider a rate increase study to help counter the cost to the city.
“We have a lot of things that we need to accomplish, and they are obviously not going away. A lot of them are still there and are waiting for us to make a decision. We have made some improvements along the way, but they have been small compared the big items that need to be fixed,” Powell said.
He said that the biggest improvement that the city has made since his initial presentation of the plan was the beginning of the Travis Water Main replacement which is going on right now.