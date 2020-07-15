Due to the cancellation of the Republican Party of Texas’ in-person State Convention, parties from neighboring counties are seeking to join together in a different setting that would allow for social distancing as the GOP move forward with an online platform.
“We will be holding a virtual convention,” informed Harrison County Republican Party Chair Lee Lester.
“Four counties will be gathering at a location; probably Longview where we can spread out and still talk and answer questions,” he said.
“Those counties would be Upshur, Marion, Harrison and Gregg County,” Lester told the News Messenger Tuesday.
The GOP’s in-person convention was set to be held this week at Houston’s George O. Brown Convention Center.
According to Forbes.com, the convention was billed as the largest political gathering in the free world, and around 6,000 were expected to be there from July 16 to July 18.
Plans were shutdown, however, when Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced he was cancelling the event to prevent the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus.
In response, the GOP filed a lawsuit last Thursday against the mayor and city of Houston, seeking to go forward with the scheduled convention and accusing the Houston mayor of breach of contract.
Later that day, according to the Houston Press, a lower court denied the GOP’s request for a temporary restraining order to allow the convention to go forward, which led the party to ask the Supreme Court of Texas to weigh in on the matter.
Monday morning, the Supreme Court rejected the appeal. As a result, the state GOP’s executive committee voted to move the state convention to an online format.
Lester, local party chair, said the problem delegates participating together in this area were having, as of Tuesday, was finding a place with enough bandwidth and space to accommodate them for the virtual meeting.
“The problem that we got is finding the bandwidth, finding a place that can handle all the computers and such,” he said. “There’s probably two places in Marshall that has (enough) bandwidth, and that would be at ETBU or the Convention Center; so right now we’re looking at combining four counties and meeting in Gregg County,” he said.
He said some places may have the bandwidth, but lack the ability to social distance.
“They may have the bandwidth, but they don’t have a place where 160 people can go in and be socially distanced,” he said.
In a press release Sunday, Republican Party of Texas Chairman James Dickey gave an update of convention schedule changes due to the unprecedented challenges.
“The convention schedule has been shortened to accommodate these unusual circumstances to focus on the critical business of our convention this year – including electing the Presidential Electors who will cast Texas’ 38 Electoral College votes for President Donald J. Trump,” he informed.
“We thank our incredible team of attorneys for their valiant work exhausting all legal remedies fighting the partisan Democrat shutdown of our in-person Convention over the last several days,” he wrote in a press release on Monday.
“We have had a wonderful start to our State Convention week in Houston with the Temporary Rules, Platform, and Legislative Priorities Committees meeting in-person. We look forward to continuing our important work this week in an online convention, including adopting our Platform, electing our Party officers, electing our National Delegates and Alternates and the pinnacle moment of electing the Presidential Electors who will proudly cast Texas’ 38 electoral votes for President Donald J. Trump!”